Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 Championship Odds & Prediction

Is 9.5 too big a number to lay with the Ducks in Friday night’s Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 Championship Game? Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

305 Oregon Ducks (-9.5) vs. 906 Washington Huskies (+9.5); o/u 65.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC

Oregon vs. Washington Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Bo Nix was 33-for-40 passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 31-7 win against Oregon State. He also had six rushes for 31 yards with one touchdown.

Nix significantly improved his chances to win the Heisman in what was expected to be a much tougher matchup. Nix picked apart a very good secondary that was able to contain Michael Penix, which represents a check mark in Nix’s favor. If nothing else, the sixth-year collegiate continues to improve his NFL Draft fortunes with every game, even if the popular vote continues to skew Penix’s way. The ultimate litmus test will come next week as the to quarterbacks meet again in the Pac-12 Championship.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Michael Penix completed 18 of 33 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 24-21 victory versus Washington State. Although Penix will be the Heisman favorite if Washington can beat Oregon next week, his stock is falling after a string of adequate but unspectacular performances. The Huskies got lucky at the end of this game, and Penix’s receivers looked like more viable Heisman candidates in the narrow victory.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

The Ducks are 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Washington’s last 6 games when playing Oregon

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Prediction

Take Oregon. The Ducks should have won the first meeting between these two teams and that was back when the Huskies were a wagon. Since their come-from-behind, last-second win over the Ducks on October 14, the Huskies narrowly beat Arizona State (in fact, they should have lost outright as a 28-point home favorite), they allowed 33 points to a bad Stanford, then outlasted USC before barely getting by Utah, Oregon State and Washington State to wrap up the season.

Nix is playing better ball than Penix right now. That’s just a fact. Penix has been outstanding this season, don’t get me wrong, but he hasn’t been an automatic like he was earlier this season. Oregon also has the better defense and have covered in four of the last five games. The lone ATS loss for the Ducks over that span was a 36-27 victory over USC, as they failed to cover as a 16.5-point home favorite.

Oregon vs. Washington PAC-12 Championship Prediction: OREGON DUCKS -9.5