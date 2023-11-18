Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oregon Ducks will head to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in this PAC-12 matchup. With the Ducks listed as 24.5-point road favorites and the total at 53.5 points what is the smart play from Mountain America Stadium? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Arizona State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

369 Oregon Ducks (-24.5) at 370 Arizona State (+24.5); o/u 53.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: FOX

Oregon vs. Arizona State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon improved to 9-1 on the season after their 36-27 win versus the USC Trojans last Saturday. Heisman hopeful, Bo Nix was outstanding for Oregon in the victory. Nix threw for 412 yards on 23/31 and 4 TD’s. The Ducks will look to keep it rolling as they head to Tempe for a showdown with the Sun Devils.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Arizona State grabbed an impressive road win last Saturday versus the UCLA Bruins. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger had a career day in the win catching 12 passes for 116 yards and adding a score. ASU now sits at 3-7 on the year, however they are still fighting and improving weekly.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Arizona State is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Oregon is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against Arizona State.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games for Oregon.

Oregon vs. Arizona State BETTING PREDICTION

Oregon comes into this contest off a big home win USC, while Arizona State grabbed an unexpected win versus UCLA.

Give me Arizona State in this one. Last week showed this Sun Devils team does not have any quit in them. After their 55-3 loss to Utah in Week 10, they easily could have mailed it in, however they regrouped and grabbed a big road win versus UCLA in Week 11. The defense played well last week, especially in the secondary allowing only 117 passing yards. Arizona State will look to slow this game down and limit the possessions for the Ducks, ASU hangs in there to cover the big number at home.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Prediction: Arizona State +24.5