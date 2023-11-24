Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Is the over the best bet in Friday night’s Oregon State vs. Oregon Civil War matchup? Kickoff for this rivalry clash is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

135 Oregon State Beavers (+13.5) at 136 Oregon Ducks (-13.5); o/u 61.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: FOX

Oregon State vs. Oregon Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

DJ Uiagalelei completed 15 of 31 passes for 164 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 22-20 defeat to Washington. He also had six rushes for 53 yards.

Although Uiagalelei efficiently directed the offense and had a few impressive scrambles out of the backfield, he was unable to produce a touchdown through the air or on the ground. Prior to Saturday, he had thrown at least one touchdown in every game.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Bo Nix completed 24 of 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns during Saturday’s 49-13 victory against Arizona State.

Nix narrowed the gap in the Heisman race after a six-touchdown tour-de-force. Michael Penix struggled and completed only 13 passes, so one could argue that Nix should be the frontrunner for the trophy, but the Vegas bookmakers do not agree. Nix now has 40 total touchdowns when you add his rushing scores, and e’ss thrown only two interceptions this season.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Oregon State’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Oregon

Oregon State is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games

Oregon is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Oregon State

The Ducks are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 15-5 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams and is 9-2 in the last 11 Civil War meetings in Eugene. The over is also 5-1 in Oregon State’s last six games against North Division opponents. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Ducks’ last 11 games against North Division opponents.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction: OVER 61.5