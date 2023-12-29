Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Sun Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will feature Oregon State vs. Notre Dame from El Paso, TX on Friday afternoon. Are the Beavers a live underdog in today’s matchup? Or will the Fighting Irish roll as a 5.5-point favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

260 Oregon State Beavers (+5.5) vs. 259 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-5.5); o/u 40.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV: CBS

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Oregon State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

Ben Gulbranson was named the starting quarterback for Oregon State’s bowl game against Notre Dame on Dec. 29, Brenden Slaughter of Rivals.com reports.

Oregon State lost both DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles to the transfer portal, resulting in Gulbranson being named starting quarterback. He has attempted only one pass across 2023 so far. But during 2022, Gulbranson successfully surpassed 1,500 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns with OSU. He has ample experience being the Beavers’ starting quarterback.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Steve Angeli will be the starting quarterback for Notre Dame’s bowl game against Oregon State on Dec. 29, Tyler Horka of On3.com reports.

Sam Hartman opted out of the bowl game and will prepare to go pro instead. So without him available, Angeli was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback by default. He has completed 76 percent of his 25 passes for 272 yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio during 2023.

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Oregon State’s last 5 games

Oregon State is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Notre Dame’s last 5 games

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Betting Prediction

Take Notre Dame. Both of these have been gutted because of the NFL draft and the transfer portal, but there’s a little more left on the Irish side than the Beaver side. That includes the coaching staff, as Kefense Hynson will take over for Jonathan Smith, who bolted Corvallis for East Lansing. Oregon State will also be without its top two quarterbacks, as D.J. Uiagalelei is once again on the move and Aidan Chiles is following Smith to Michigan State. Running back Damien Martinez and kicker Atticus Sappington bolted, as well.

Granted, Notre Dame will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estime, along with corner Cam Hart and linebacker Marist Liufau. In fact, most of ND’s offense will be absent for today’s game. Still, in a battle of backups, I’ll take the Irish’s backups over the Beavers’ second and third-stringers.

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Prediction: NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH -5.5