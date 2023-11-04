Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

An PAC-12 matchup between the Oregon State Beavers and Colorado Buffaloes will take place Saturday night from Boulder. With Oregon State listed as 13.0-point road favorite and the total at 59.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Oregon State vs. Colorado prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

361 Oregon State (-13.0) at 362 Colorado (+13.0); o/u 59.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: ESPN

Oregon State vs. Colorado Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Oregon State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

Oregon State dropped their second game of the season last weekend to the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 27-24. DJ Uiagalelei continued his solid season in the loss, throwing for 216 yards and two scores. The Beavers will look to get back on track as they head to Boulder in week 10.

Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

Colorado dropped .500 for the first this season after losing by a score of 28-16 against the UCLA Bruins. Sheduer Sanders had a decent stat line in defeat, he completed 27/43 passes for 217 yards and one score. The run game did not help Sanders out at all, as they only accumulated 25 total rushing yards. Colorado is going to have to find a way to be more balanced on offense if they want any chance of knocking off a tough Oregon State team.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oregon State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Colorado is 2-3 SU in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Oregon State vs. Colorado BETTING PREDICTION

Oregon State and Colorado are both looking to bounce back after tough road losses in week 9.

I like Colorado here, while Oregon State is a solid team this is going to be consecutive road games, it feels like a bad spot to lay two touchdowns. Colorado should be ready to go after back-to-back losses, in hopes to become bowl eligible. The Colorado hype has slowed down a bit, but they should be fired to face a ranked opponent at night. Sanders has a big game for Buffs, and they hang around to stay within the number.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Prediction: Colorado +13

