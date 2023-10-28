Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oregon State Beavers will travel to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. With Arizona listed as a 3.0-point home underdog and the total sitting at 57.0 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Oregon State vs. Arizona prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

175 Oregon State (-3.0) at 176 Arizona (+3.0); o/u 57.0

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

Oregon State vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

Oregon State improved to 6-1 on the season after defeating UCLA in week 7 before they had the week off last Saturday. Clemson transfer, DJ Uiagalelei continued his solid season in the win throwing for 266 yards and two TD’s. Over the last two games, DJ has thrown seven TD’s and no INT’s.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Arizona bounced back from their narrow loss against the Trojans, by defeating Washington State by a score of 44-6 on Oct 14th. Jonah Coleman had a big day in the win finding the endzone three times on only 11 carries. Arizona will need a similar team effort if they want to grab a home win against a tough Oregon State team.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in their last games.

Oregon State is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 road games.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games for Arizona.

Oregon State vs. Arizona BETTING PREDICTION

Both teams enter this contest off a bye-week last Saturday. Each team has looked impressive over the last few weeks Oregon State winners of three straight have quietly climbed up to #11 in rankings. For Arizona, they could have beaten USC a few weeks ago but bounced back with a shocking 44-6 blowout win against Washington State.

While I do like how Arizona has played as of late, Oregon State is the play here. Oregon State has the better defense, they will be able to contain this recently surging Wildcats offense. The Beavers offensively have looked great averaging 38 points per game, I think Arizona has a tough time slowing them down. I’ll take the more experienced team to grab a win and cover on the road.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Prediction: Oregon State -3.0