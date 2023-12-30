Ole Miss vs. Penn State Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Odds & Prediction

Is 4.5 too many points to lay with the Nittany Lions in Saturday afternoon’s Ole Miss vs. Penn State Chick-fil-A Bowl? Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta, GA.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Ole Miss Rebels (+4.5) vs. 266 Penn State Nittany Lions (-4.5); o/u 50.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Tre Harris will stay with Mississippi for the team’s 2024 season, according to Ole Miss’ X account.

Harris will use his last season of collegiate eligibility available. Transferring from Louisiana Tech to Mississippi was no problem for him, as he logged 47 receptions for 851 yards (18.1 averaged per reception) and eight touchdowns during 2023. Having back-to-back seasons with more than 850 yards and seven TDs, Harris will be expected to reach both targets again in 2024.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Drew Allar completed 17 of 26 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 42-0 win against Michigan State. Allar recorded one of his best statistical performances of the season to bounce back after his roughest outing the year versus Michigan followed by an injury-shortened outing against Rutgers in Week 12. The sophomore quarterback tied his season high for yards per attempt, and he tossed multiple touchdown passes for the sixth time in 12 games this season, hitting running back Kaytron Allen near the end of the first half before tossing a 21-yard touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson early in the fourth quarter.

Allar could’ve had an opportunity for another touchdown in the third quarter, but redshirt freshman backup Beau Pribula came in for a two-yard rushing touchdown before taking over for the remainder of this blowout win. Across 12 starts for the Nittany Lions this season, Allar completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,336 passing and 23 touchdowns to just one interception to go along with 69 rushing attempts for an additional 170 yards and four scores.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Mississippi is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Mississippi’s last 7 games

Penn State is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games

Penn State is 15-3-1 ATS in its last 19 games

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

This is one of the more underrated matchups this bowl season. Penn State’s two losses during the regular season were against No. 1 Michigan and Ohio State. Ole Miss’s two regular season losses were at Alabama and at Georgia. These two teams won every other game on their schedule. They both deserve playing in a bigger a bowl in a better time slot but, alas, here we are.

Penn State’s defense is outstanding but it’s not as if Ole Miss hasn’t seen a unit as strong in the SEC. The difference today is that they’ll play a Nittany Lions offense that is limited – especially in the passing game. It’s one of the reasons why Penn State couldn’t pull off the upset as a home dog against Michigan.

Granted, Ole Miss doesn’t have Michigan’s defense, but Lane Kiffin will figure out a way to move the ball today in Atlanta. Opt-outs won’t be a big issue for Ole Miss, either.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Prediction: OLE MISS REBELS +4.5