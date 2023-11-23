    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Egg Bowl Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

    The annual Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Egg Bowl will take place on Thanksgiving night, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    111 Ole Miss Rebels (-10.5) at 112 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+10.5); o/u 54.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 23, 2023

    Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

    TV: ESPN

    Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

    Jackson Dart (undisclosed) was absent from Monday’s practice ahead of Thursday’s game against Mississippi State, Chris Low of ESPN.com reports.

    Dart, who was shaken up during last week’s win over ULM, was held out of Monday’s team practice. The junior quarterback will have a short week before matchup up with the Bulldogs, and his expected status for the contest is unknown.

    Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

    Will Rogers (arm) completed 12 of-27 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown Saturday against Southern Miss.

    Rogers was inefficient in his return from injury, though the subpar caliber of opponent certainly aided the Bulldogs in getting a much-needed win. The Bulldogs will look to get bowl-eligible in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Mississippi’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Mississippi State

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Mississippi’s last 5 games when playing Mississippi State

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Mississippi State’s last 5 games when playing Mississippi

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Mississippi State’s last 5 games when playing at home against Mississippi

    Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Prediction

    Take the under. You saw those trends above – the under cashed in 17 out of the last 21 meetings between these two teams, including in six straight. The under is also a perfect six-for-six in Ole Miss’s last six games when playing in Starkville and in 16 out of the Rebels’ last 22 games played in the month of November. Here’s one more for you: The final score has fallen under in 11 out of the Bulldogs’ last 13 games played in Week 13.

    Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction: UNDER 54.5

