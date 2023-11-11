Ole Miss vs. Georgia Week 11 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Ole Miss Rebels head to Athens on Saturday night to face the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. With the Bulldogs listed as a double-digit home favorite and the total sitting at 58.5 points. What is the smart bet from Sanford Stadium? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Georgia prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

143 Ole Miss (+10.5) at 144 Georgia (-10.5); o/u 58.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Ole Miss improved to 8-1 after their home victory against the Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. Jaxson Dart had a big afternoon, throwing for 387 total yards and 2 TD’s. Dart will need another stellar performance if the Rebels want to knock off the Bulldogs on the road.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

The Georgia Bulldogs remained perfect as defeated the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium in week 10. Despite being tied at the halftime, Georgia was able to find a way to win. Carson Beck had another impressive game as he completed 21/32 passes for 254 yards and 2 TD’s. Beck has thrown nearly 600 yards and four TD’s over the last two games and this is without his top target Brock Bowers.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Georgia is 3-6-1 ATS in its last home 10 games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia BETTING PREDICTION

A top-10 matchup between a pair of teams who are playing great football this year. Ole Miss winners of five straight, have quietly moved up to #9 in the rankings, while the Dawgs have extended their win streak to 26 games.

Jaxson Dart is coming off his best performance of the year last weekend as he threw for nearly 400 yards against a tough A&M defense, he should have a lot of confidence entering Athens. Luckily for Ole Miss, they don’t solely have to rely on Dart offensively, as Quinshon Judkins is a stud for the Rebels in the backfield. Ole Miss does enough offensively to hang in this contest, and defensively they force a turnover or two to quiet the Bulldogs offense. Georgia likely wins, but we’re rolling with the Rebels as double-digit underdogs.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction: Ole Miss +10.5