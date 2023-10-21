Ole Miss vs. Auburn Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

An SEC West matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers will take place Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. With Ole Miss listed as 6.5-point road favorite and the total at 55.5 points what is the smart bet from Auburn? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Auburn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

403 Ole Miss (-6.5) at 404 Auburn (+6.5); o/u 55.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Ole miss improved to 5-1 after their week 6 27-20 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ulysses Bently ran for a season high 94 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. The Ole Miss defense was big in the win allowing only 36 total yards on the ground for the Hogs.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Auburn dropped to .500 on the year after getting destroyed by a score of 48-18 against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. Not much went right for Auburn, recording less than 300 total yards against a poor LSU defense. One bright spot for the Tigers was Jeremiah Cobb who ran for a season high 69 yards on 10 carries. Both sides of the ball will need to improve if they want any chance of beating the Rebels.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Auburn is 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn BETTING PREDICTION

Ole Miss enters Jordan-Hare Stadium off a bye week, while Auburn returns home off an ugly loss to LSU. As bad as Auburn looked last Saturday, we are going to back them here to keep it close against the Rebels.

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze will have his Auburn team ready to go for this game against his old school. Auburn has been tough at home this year (2-1) and the only loss being Georgia, who they were going punch for punch with. I fully expect the same level of intensity from the Tigers in this one. Auburn turns this into a sloppy game, where they force some turnovers and win in the trenches. Auburn is the play as the home dog.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction: Auburn +6.5