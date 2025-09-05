Ole Miss at Kentucky Betting Odds & Preview – (Saturday, Sept. 6)

Week 2 delivers SEC fireworks as Ole Miss heads to Lexington to face Kentucky on Saturday, September 6. This Ole Miss at Kentucky game preview serves up everything from current odds and public betting action to the pivotal storylines shaping this high-profile matchup. The Rebels come rolled out offensively explosive, while Kentucky aims to leverage home-field grit and last year’s upset for another statement win.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT)

Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV/Streaming: ABC, also available via WatchESPN

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread

Ole Miss –10.5 | Kentucky +10.5

Moneyline

Ole Miss –380 | Kentucky +300

Total (Over/Under)

50.5 — Over (–110) / Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Public data shows strong backing for Ole Miss covering the double-digit spread, while totals action leans slightly toward the Over 50.5, driven by the Rebels’ offensive explosiveness.

See the latest breakdown here:

News, Notes & Storylines

Ole Miss exploded offensively in its opener, racking up nearly 700 yards and 63 points. QB Austin Simmons now faces his first career road start, creating volatility.

Kentucky leaned on its defense in a gritty Week 1 win, using Kroger Field's home advantage to smother its opponent. Revenge is also in play—the Wildcats upset Ole Miss last season.

leaned on its defense in a gritty Week 1 win, using Kroger Field’s home advantage to smother its opponent. Revenge is also in play—the Wildcats upset Ole Miss last season. Both teams bring SEC urgency to the table, making turnovers and red-zone efficiency the key swing factors.

Ole Miss at Kentucky Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): The line opened around –9.5 and has climbed to –10.5 behind Ole Miss action.

The line opened around –9.5 and has climbed to –10.5 behind Ole Miss action. O/U (Totals): Bettors lean slightly toward the Over, reflecting confidence in Ole Miss’s tempo.

Bettors lean slightly toward the Over, reflecting confidence in Ole Miss’s tempo. Line Movement: Early sharp and public money has pushed the spread into double digits.

Previous Meetings (Recent Matchups)

2024: Kentucky upset Ole Miss 20–17 in Oxford.

Kentucky upset Ole Miss 20–17 in Oxford. Both teams enter with split momentum, fueling another SEC rivalry showdown.

Final Thoughts

This matchup showcases SEC contrast—Ole Miss’s offensive firepower against Kentucky’s defensive toughness. The Rebels deserve favorite status, but the Wildcats’ home-field grit makes them a dangerous underdog.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Ole Miss –10.5 is steep; Kentucky +10.5 may be worth a look in Lexington.

Ole Miss –10.5 is steep; Kentucky +10.5 may be worth a look in Lexington. Total: The Over 50.5 has potential if Ole Miss dictates tempo, though Kentucky’s defense can cap scoring.

Ole Miss at Kentucky Snapshot