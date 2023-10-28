Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Number 6 Oklahoma heads to Lawrence to face unranked Kansas at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Jayhawks cover the 9-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Oklahoma vs. Kansas betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Oklahoma is 7-0 straight up this season and 6-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas and they have yet to lose a game this year.

Kansas is 5-2 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against UCF, and their worst loss came against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Matchup & Betting Odds

153 Oklahoma Sooners (-9) at 154 Kansas Jayhawks (+9); o/u 66.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

TV: FOX

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Oklahoma backup running back Tawee Walker missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury. He’s questionable for this weekend’s clash with Kansas. Walker has 53 carries for 239 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in 5 games of action for the Sooners this season.

Sooners starting X-receiver Andrel Anthony will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Anthony was second on the team in receptions (27) and receiving yards (429) this season before getting injured.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has missed the team’s last three games with a back injury. He’s listed as doubtful for this weekend’s home tilt with Oklahoma. Daniels has 705 passing yards and 74 rushing yards in 3 games for the Jayhawks this season.

If Daniels is unable to play, the Jayhawks will start experienced backup QB Jason Bean on Saturday. Bean was good in his team’s 39-32 road loss to Oklahoma State last weekend. In that game, Jason Bean completed 23 of 34 passes for 410 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, and a QBR of 75.2. He may have his work cut out for him because Oklahoma’s defense ranks in the top 20 in opponent yards per play this season.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 7-2-1 in Kansas’ last 10 games.

Kansas is 6-10-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Kansas is 28-37-1 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2013 season.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Prediction

Oklahoma’s offense is incredibly dynamic. The Sooners rank 17th in the nation in yards per play and 8th in the country in points per play. They are led by senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel who is 4th in the country with a QBR of 87.6. The Hawai’i native leads an Oklahoma offense that is scoring 43.1 points per game.

Kansas ranks 99th in the nation in opponent yards per play and 76th in the country in opponent points per play. If the Jayhawks were starting Jalon Daniels, I’d like their chances to cover a lot more, as he provides their offense with a higher ceiling. But with Jason Bean at QB, I’m going to have a hard time taking Kansas and the points. Bean may have trouble with an Oklahoma defense that ranks 6th in opponent points per play, and 5th in opponent third down conversion percentage this season. In a contrarian play, I like the Sooners to win this contest by double digits in Lawrence on Saturday.