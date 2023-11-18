Oklahoma vs. BYU Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 14 Oklahoma heads to Provo to face unranked BYU at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ESPN. Can the Sooners cover the 24.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Our Oklahoma vs. BYU betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Oklahoma is 8-2 straight up this season and 7-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas and their worst loss came against Kansas.

BYU is 5-5 straight up this season and 3-7 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas Tech, and their worst loss came against West Virginia.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Matchup & Betting Odds

371 Oklahoma Sooners (-24.5) at 372 BYU Cougars (+24.5); o/u 57.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma vs. BYU Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Oklahoma starting right tackle Tyler Guyton missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against BYU. Sooners backup running back Marcus Major has sat out the club’s last three games with a shoulder injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest in Provo. Major has 78 carries for 308 yards and a touchdown in 6 games of action this season. Oklahoma reserve tight end Blake Smith is also questionable with an undisclosed injury. Smith has 2 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in 2023.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis has missed the last two games with an arm injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. It’s been reported that Slovis will be available on Saturday but will not start the contest. The starter will likely be junior QB Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff completed 49.3% of his passes for 314 yards in two starts against West Virginia and Iowa State this season. Retzlaff threw 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions while posting a total QBR of 41.7 in the two games. It’s worth monitoring the status of Slovis up to game time as he gives the Cougars a better chance to cover than Retzlaff does.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Betting Trends

BYU is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

BYU is 8-15 ATS overall since the start of last season.

Oklahoma is 24-19 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

The over is 20-15-1 in Oklahoma’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season.

The over is 20-16 in BYU’s games since the start of the 2021 season.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Betting Prediction

After starting the season 5-2 straight up, BYU has lost their last three games by a combined score of 117-26. The average scoring margin in those games was -30.3 points per game. A lot of that had to do with Jake Retzlaff being pressed into starting duty at quarterback. But the Cougars got waxed at Texas 35-6 with Kedon Slovis starting for BYU and Texas backup QB Maalik Murphy starting for the Longhorns. BYU has had trouble staying competitive over the last few weeks.

Oklahoma’s offense is explosive. The team ranks fifth in the nation in average scoring margin at +22.0 points per game. The Sooners rank 10th in points per play, 11th in yards per play, and 12th in yards per point. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel threw for 423 yards and was responsible for 8 touchdowns in his team’s 59-20 win over West Virginia last weekend. I could see him having another monster day against a vulnerable BYU squad. I’m laying the points with the Sooners on the road in Provo this weekend.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA SOONERS -24.5