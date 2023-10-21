    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Betting Odds & Prediction

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments

    Following their road loss to Houston, will West Virginia be able to bounce back on Saturday in Morgantown? Or will Oklahoma State cover as a 3-point underdog? Keep reading for our Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    339 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+3) at 340 West Virginia Mountaineers (-3); o/u 48.5

    3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st 2023

    Puskar Stadium

    TV: ESPN

    Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Cowboys in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of public bets are on OKST -3. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

    Alan Bowman had a huge fourth quarter in the ranked victory over Kansas last week, going 28/41 for a season-high 336 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback doubled down on the Sunflower State by leading the Cowboys to victories over KU and KState, and he’ll attempt to carry that success on the road this weekend. Bowman has passed for 1,084 yards with four touchdowns to three interceptions thru six appearances. 

    West Virginia Mountaineers Game Notes

    Garrett Greene nearly left Texas with a pair of victories before falling to Houston by two points, and he had a very impressive performance, passing for a season-best 391 yards with four total touchdowns (2 pass, 2 rush). The Tallahassee native had a big fourth quarter, and despite the final result, a return to Morgantown should do him justice. Greene has thrown for 935 yards with six touchdowns to one interception, and he’s added 232 yards and five rushing scores through five games.

    OKST is 2-4 against the spread with an 2-4 o/u record 

    WVU is 4-2 ATS, with an 2-4 over/under record 

    Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Betting Prediction 

    Both Big 12 schools have turned things around in conference play, and having their four-game win streak snapped on the road, I believe they’ll come out motivated here at home. Oklahoma State also did themselves some justice with wins over Kansas and KSU, but they won’t have the advantage of the Boone Pickens crowd on their side this weekend, and WVU has a good chance of capitalizing on their turf. Back West Virginia in what should be a scrappy contest. 

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS -3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com