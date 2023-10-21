Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Betting Odds & Prediction

Following their road loss to Houston, will West Virginia be able to bounce back on Saturday in Morgantown? Or will Oklahoma State cover as a 3-point underdog? Keep reading for our Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

339 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+3) at 340 West Virginia Mountaineers (-3); o/u 48.5

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st 2023

Puskar Stadium

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Cowboys in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of public bets are on OKST -3. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Alan Bowman had a huge fourth quarter in the ranked victory over Kansas last week, going 28/41 for a season-high 336 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback doubled down on the Sunflower State by leading the Cowboys to victories over KU and KState, and he’ll attempt to carry that success on the road this weekend. Bowman has passed for 1,084 yards with four touchdowns to three interceptions thru six appearances.

West Virginia Mountaineers Game Notes

Garrett Greene nearly left Texas with a pair of victories before falling to Houston by two points, and he had a very impressive performance, passing for a season-best 391 yards with four total touchdowns (2 pass, 2 rush). The Tallahassee native had a big fourth quarter, and despite the final result, a return to Morgantown should do him justice. Greene has thrown for 935 yards with six touchdowns to one interception, and he’s added 232 yards and five rushing scores through five games.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

OKST is 2-4 against the spread with an 2-4 o/u record

WVU is 4-2 ATS, with an 2-4 over/under record

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Betting Prediction

Both Big 12 schools have turned things around in conference play, and having their four-game win streak snapped on the road, I believe they’ll come out motivated here at home. Oklahoma State also did themselves some justice with wins over Kansas and KSU, but they won’t have the advantage of the Boone Pickens crowd on their side this weekend, and WVU has a good chance of capitalizing on their turf. Back West Virginia in what should be a scrappy contest.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS -3