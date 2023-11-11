Oklahoma State vs. UCF Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Will No. 15 Oklahoma State suffer a letdown against UCF following its win over Oklahoma in the Bedlam Game? Or will the Cowboys continue to roll? Keep reading for odds, trends and our prediction for Saturday afternoon’s Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2.5) at 142 UCF Knights (+2.5); o/u 65.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Public Betting Information

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Alan Bowman completed 28 of 42 passes for 334 yards during Saturday’s 27-24 victory against Oklahoma. He also had one rush for 13 yards with one touchdown.

Bowman pulled off an impressive upset of the Sooners behind his second 300-yard passing game. His only score came on a 13-yard rush, for his second touchdown on the ground this year. It was a complete game for the transfer quarterback who has a ton of confidence right now. Bowman is an excellent play at UCF next week.

UCF Knights Game Notes

John Rhys Plumlee was 13-for-23 passing for 165 yards during Saturday’s 28-26 win versus Cincinnati. He also had 13 rushes for 53 yards with one touchdown.

Plumlee added a rushing score in his third straight game as UCF won their first Big 12 conference game. It was also the third time this year that he didn’t commit a turnover as that has been a problem for the star quarterback this season. He’ll look to build on this momentum against Oklahoma State next week.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

Oklahoma State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Central Florida’s last 5 games at home

Central Florida is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games at home

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Prediction

Take Oklahoma State. I know this is a chalky play given what the Cowboys did last weakened against OU but UCF hasn’t been impressive in Big 12 play this season. They lost 44-31 to Kansas State. They lost by a point to a bad Baylor team at home. They were hammered by Kansas, 51-22. They fell to Oklahoma by two and dropped a 41-28 matchup to West Virginia.

The Knights’ lone win in Big 12 play? Versus fellow newcomer Cincinnati last weekend and they didn’t even cover as a 3.5-point road favorite. The Cowboys might need a quarter to get focused again, but they should eventually start rolling.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Prediction: OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS -2.5