    Oklahoma State vs. Texas Big 12 Championship Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    Is 14.5 points too much to lay with the Longhorns in Saturday’s Oklahoma State vs. Texas Big 12 Championship? Kickoff for this conference clash is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    309 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+14.5) at 310 Texas Longhorns (-14.5); o/u 55.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: ABC

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

    Alan Bowman completed 31 of 47 passes for 321 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 40-34 overtime win versus Brigham Young. Bowman passed for over 300 yards in consecutive games, however, had no touchdowns as running back Ollie Gordon had all five scores for the Cowboys. With the win, Oklahoma State earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship game and will play Texas. Bowman will attempt to play spoiler to the Longhorns before playing in a bowl game.

    Texas Longhorns Game Notes

    Quinn Ewers completed 17 of 26 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Friday’s 57-7 win over Texas Tech. Ewers didn’t have to do a lot against the Red Raiders as they went up 26-7 by halftime. Arch Manning made his debut with Texas in the second half due to the blowout nature of the game. Ewers and Texas will play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game next week.

    Oklahoma State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

    Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Texas

    Texas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Texas’s last 10 games

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas Betting Prediction

    Take Oklahoma State. This is too many points to lay with a Longhorns team that has allowed opponents to hang around too often in games that they should be running away with on the scoreboard. Plus, the Cowboys are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games versus the Longhorns and have covered in six out of their last eight games overall.

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction: OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS +14.5

