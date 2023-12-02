Oklahoma State vs. Texas Big 12 Championship Odds & Prediction

Is 14.5 points too much to lay with the Longhorns in Saturday’s Oklahoma State vs. Texas Big 12 Championship? Kickoff for this conference clash is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

309 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+14.5) at 310 Texas Longhorns (-14.5); o/u 55.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ABC

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Alan Bowman completed 31 of 47 passes for 321 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 40-34 overtime win versus Brigham Young. Bowman passed for over 300 yards in consecutive games, however, had no touchdowns as running back Ollie Gordon had all five scores for the Cowboys. With the win, Oklahoma State earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship game and will play Texas. Bowman will attempt to play spoiler to the Longhorns before playing in a bowl game.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Quinn Ewers completed 17 of 26 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Friday’s 57-7 win over Texas Tech. Ewers didn’t have to do a lot against the Red Raiders as they went up 26-7 by halftime. Arch Manning made his debut with Texas in the second half due to the blowout nature of the game. Ewers and Texas will play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game next week.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Texas

Texas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Texas’s last 10 games

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Betting Prediction

Take Oklahoma State. This is too many points to lay with a Longhorns team that has allowed opponents to hang around too often in games that they should be running away with on the scoreboard. Plus, the Cowboys are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games versus the Longhorns and have covered in six out of their last eight games overall.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction: OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS +14.5