    NCAAF Articles

    Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    Oklahoma State vs. Houston

    Will the Cowboys rebound from an ugly loss to UCF in Saturday’s Oklahoma State vs. Houston matchup? Or is there a better bet on the board today in Houston, TX? Kickoff for this Big 12 matchup is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    403 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-6.5) at 404 Houston Cougars (+6.5); o/u 58.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

    TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    Oklahoma State vs. Houston Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

    Alan Bowman completed 19 of 36 passes for 225 yards and three interceptions during Saturday’s 45-3 defeat versus UCF.

    Bowman and the Cowboys let the game get out hand early as UCF jumped out to a 24-0 lead before halftime. Moreover, heavy rains ensued during the second quarter which took Oklahoma State completely out of their offensive game. UCF was able to load up against the run and Bowman wasn’t able to get the ball out to his receivers. Back-up QB Garret Rangel saw a little playing time but was not able to complete any of his three passing attempts. Oklahoma State will look to have a much better performance at Houston next week.

    Houston Cougars Game Notes

    Donovan Smith was 16-for-28 passing for 102 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during Saturday’s 24-14 defeat against Cincinnati. He also had 13 rushes for 88 yards.

    Smith had a tough time against the Bearcats with a season-high three interceptions. He did salvage his fantasy performance with a season-high 88 rushing yards, but it wasn’t a good look to allow Cincinnati their first ever Big 12 conference win. Smith has been hot and cold in 2023 with 25 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games. Houston will play Oklahoma State next week.

    The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    Oklahoma State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games

    Houston is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games at home

    Oklahoma State vs. Houston Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has hit in 12 of Oklahoma State’s last 16 games overall. The under is also 16-5 in the Cowboys’ last 21 road games, including 5-2 in their last seven games away from Stillwater. On the other side, the under has cashed in four out of Houston’s last five games overall.

    Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction: UNDER 58.5

