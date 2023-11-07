    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Ohio vs. Buffalo

    With the home team catching seven points as an underdog and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 Ohio Bobcats (-7) at 102 Buffalo Bulls (+7); o/u 43.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

    UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

    TV: ESPN2

    Ohio vs. Buffalo Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ohio Bobcats Game Notes

    Kurtis Rourke went 25-for-39 for 313 yards with a touchdown, along with 11 rushing yards, against Miami (OH) on Saturday. Rourke has thrown for at least 275 yards in three of the last four games (at least 300 twice), but he also has zero or one touchdown in three straight and has gone without a rushing score in two straight. Ohio now gets a break before playing Buffalo on Nov. 7.

    Buffalo Bulls Game Notes

    Cole Snyder went 14-for-41 for 151 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, along with 37 rushing yards, against Toledo on Tuesday night. Snyder has not had multiple passing touchdowns since Week 3, and he has thrown multiple interceptions in two of the last three games. Buffalo will take on Ohio next Tuesday night.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Ohio’s last 6 games on the road

    Ohio is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

    Buffalo is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Ohio

    Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in 10 out of Ohio’s last 13 games overall and has hit in all five of the Bulls’ last five games. The under is also 12-3 in the Bobcats’ last 15 games on the road and is a perfect six for six in the Bulls’ last six games against MAC opponents.

    Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction: UNDER 43.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com