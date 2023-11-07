Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the home team catching seven points as an underdog and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 Ohio Bobcats (-7) at 102 Buffalo Bulls (+7); o/u 43.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN2

Ohio vs. Buffalo Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio Bobcats Game Notes

Kurtis Rourke went 25-for-39 for 313 yards with a touchdown, along with 11 rushing yards, against Miami (OH) on Saturday. Rourke has thrown for at least 275 yards in three of the last four games (at least 300 twice), but he also has zero or one touchdown in three straight and has gone without a rushing score in two straight. Ohio now gets a break before playing Buffalo on Nov. 7.

Buffalo Bulls Game Notes

Cole Snyder went 14-for-41 for 151 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, along with 37 rushing yards, against Toledo on Tuesday night. Snyder has not had multiple passing touchdowns since Week 3, and he has thrown multiple interceptions in two of the last three games. Buffalo will take on Ohio next Tuesday night.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Ohio’s last 6 games on the road

Ohio is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

Buffalo is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Ohio

Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in 10 out of Ohio’s last 13 games overall and has hit in all five of the Bulls’ last five games. The under is also 12-3 in the Bobcats’ last 15 games on the road and is a perfect six for six in the Bulls’ last six games against MAC opponents.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction: UNDER 43.5