    NCAAF Articles

    Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

    With the Badgers listed as home dogs and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet in Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Big Ten clash? Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Camp Randall Stadium.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    193 Ohio State Buckeyes (-14.5) at 194 Wisconsin Badgers (+14.5); o/u 46.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

    Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

    TV: NBC

    Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

    Kyle McCord completed 22 of 35 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 20-12 victory over Penn State. McCord had to shoulder a bigger responsibility. The Buckeyes were once again missing two significant offensive contributors in slot receiver Emeka Egbuka (undisclosed) and TreVeyon Henderson (undisclosed).

    The sophomore signal-caller didn’t play the cleanest of games. That said, he did a good job of getting the ball to Ohio State’s most explosive playmaker in star wideout Marvin Harrison (11 receptions, 16 targets, 162 yards), including the game-sealing 18-yard touchdown pass on a well-designed crossing pattern in the fourth quarter.

    McCord did catch a big break when a would-be strip sack for a touchdown was wiped off the board by a defensive pass interference call. His production with receivers other than Harrison is somewhat concerning. Nevertheless, these issues shouldn’t trouble the Buckeyes offense much against their next four opponents with road matchups against Wisconsin and Rutgers followed by home games versus Michigan State and Minnesota.

    Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

    Braedyn Locke completed 21 of 41 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 25-21 win against Illinois. Locke struggled early as he and his receivers didn’t appear to be on the same page for much of the first half.

    The redshirt freshman completed eight of his first 15 passes for 61 yards, and he coughed up a fumble on QB draw in the first quarter. He bounced back with a quick eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to keep the score at 14-7 at the end of the first half. He then led the Badgers to three more scoring drives on four offensive series in the second half, including a 20-yard touchdown to wideout Will Pauling followed by a game-winning three-yard passing score to offensive lineman Nolan Rucci with just under 30 seconds remaining.

    Locke showed encouraging poise and command on the final scoring drive of the game, though he’ll need to clean up the inconsistencies in order to hang with Ohio State in Week 9.

    Ohio State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Wisconsin

    The Buckeyes are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Wisconsin is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Wisconsin’s last 9 games when playing at home against Ohio State

    Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in six out of the Buckeyes’ last seven games overall. The under is also 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these Big Ten rivals at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation and Wisconsin’s offense sucks ass.

    Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction: OHIO STATE/WISCONSIN UNDER 46.5

