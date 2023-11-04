Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 1 Ohio State heads to Piscataway to face unranked Rutgers at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on CBS. Can the Buckeyes cover the 18.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Our Ohio State vs. Rutgers betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Ohio State is 8-0 straight up this season and 4-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Rutgers is 6-2 straight up this season and 6-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia Tech, and their worst loss came against Wisconsin.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Matchup & Betting Odds

333 Ohio State Buckeyes (-18.5) at 334 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+18.5); o/u 42.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: CBS

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. Williams had 49 carries for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns in 6 games of action for the Buckeyes this year.

Buckeyes #2 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has missed the team’s past three games with a leg injury and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with Rutgers. Egbuka has 22 catches for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns for Ohio State in 2023.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Rutgers wide receiver Chris Long will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. Long had 2 catches for 28 yards for the Scarlet Knights this season. Scarlet Knights backup nose tackle Rene Konga is questionable for this weekend’s game with an undisclosed ailment. Konga has 8 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 3 games of action for Rutgers this year.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Rutgers is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Rutgers is 11-7-2 ATS since the beginning of last season.

The over is 6-3 in the last 9 games between Ohio State and Rutgers.

The over is 31-24-1 in Ohio State’s games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

Rutgers has been great against the number all year. The Scarlet Knights are 6-1-1 ATS this season which is tied for the second-best mark in the country. The key has been their defense. Rutgers ranks 13th in the country in opponent points per play and 11th in the nation in opponent yards per play. The Scarlet Knights are only allowing 17.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the nation.

Ohio State’s offense has looked pedestrian the past two games. The Buckeyes only put up 20 points in a win against Penn State and 24 points in a road win over Wisconsin last weekend. Ohio State’s defense is good enough to help the Buckeyes secure the win as they are second in the country in opponent points per play. But this game has the feel of a low-scoring slugfest. And in that case, it seems like the team getting more than three scores is the right side. I’m on Rutgers and the points at home on Saturday.