Ohio State vs Purdue Preview & Prediction: Will Buckeyes Cover Big Number?

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and to no one’s surprise, the Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 1. The Buckeyes don’t figure to lose their first game of the season when they travel to Indiana to take on the Boilermakers at 1:00 p.m. ET. That said, will OSU suffer a letdown from a betting standpoint? Read on for our Ohio State vs Purdue preview and prediction.

How to Watch Ohio State vs Purdue

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET.

Site: Ross-Ade Stadium — West Lafayette, Indiana.

TV / Stream: Big Ten Network (BTN).

Market (as provided): Ohio State −29; Total 48.5.

Quick context: Ohio State enters undefeated and ranked No. 1, riding a dominant defense that leads the nation in scoring defense (6.9 PPG). Purdue has battled all season and is searching for momentum under first-year coach Barry Odom; they’ve shown flashes but remain an underwhelming 2-7 (0-6 Big Ten).

Betting Odds

According to oddmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Buckeyes are 29-point road favorites on Saturday versus the struggling Boilermakers. The total currently sits at 48.5 points.

Public Betting Information

Not many public bettors believe Purdue can hang with the No. 1 Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. According to The Spread.com’s College Football Public Betting Chart page, 73% of public bettors are backing the Buckeyes.

Weather Report (Ross-Ade / West Lafayette)

Expect cool, potentially damp conditions around kickoff. Forecast models show clouds through the afternoon with showers possible later in the game — temperatures in the mid-50s (F) during kickoff, with a decent chance of light rain in the late afternoon/evening window. If the rain arrives it will slightly favor Ohio State’s physical defense (forcing short-yardage situations) but shouldn’t materially change the matchup outcome.

Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction

Ohio State is playing like a top-tier repeat contender: elite defense (No. 1 in scoring defense at 6.9 PPG), a Heisman-contending quarterback in Julian Sayin (leading the nation in completion percentage and passer efficiency), and mismatch personnel across the board.

Purdue has competed hard in recent weeks but is missing key pieces (notably RB Devin Mockobee is out for the year), and their defense hasn’t shown the consistency needed to slow a complete Buckeye attack. Ohio State’s depth and red-zone efficiency should turn this into a matter of how badly the Buckeyes want to run the score up on a struggling Purdue unit.

Key injury/depth notes

Ohio State: A few day-to-day listings (WR Q. Porter, DB M. Hartford, others listed as questionable); overall OSU projects to be near-full strength for starters.

Purdue: RB Devin Mockobee — out for the remainder of the season (ankle surgery). Purdue’s rushing plans and identity are affected.

My pick: Ohio State wins decisively and covers narrowly.

Final score prediction: Ohio State 41, Purdue 10 — Buckeyes by 31 (covers −29).

Reason: OSU’s elite defense forces short possessions, Sayin and the passing corps exploit Purdue’s weak secondary and overall defensive struggles, and Purdue’s offense — hampered by the Mockobee absence and matchup issues — can’t sustain enough drives to keep pace. The predicted 51 total falls slightly over the posted 48.5, but the clean play is the spread — Ohio State to cover.

