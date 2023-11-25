Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

What’s the best bet in Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET? Will the Wolverines cover as 3.5-point home favorites or is there a better play on the board in “The Game?”

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Ohio State Buckeyes (+3.5) at 142 Michigan Wolverines (-3.5); o/u 46.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Kyle McCord completed 20 of 30 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 37-3 win against Minnesota. McCord put up somewhat mediocre numbers in this lopsided win for the Buckeyes, as the team was primarily led by running back TreVeyon Henderson’s two rushing touchdowns and 146 yards on 15 carries. The sophomore quarterback still benefitted from the presence of star wideout Marvin Harrison, who caught his 13th touchdown of the season while logging just three catches (on six targets) for 30 yards.

McCord also dumped off a one-yard touchdown pass to his other go-to pass catcher this season Cade Stover, who caught his fifth touchdown of he season Saturday. The return to form of slot wideout Emeka Egbuka has provided McCord with yet another standout receiving option to play with. This unit’s all-around talent should give McCord and the Buckeyes a distinct advantage over their archrival Michigan during next week’s pivotal regular-season finale.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

J.J. McCarthy was 12-for-23 passing for 141 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 31-24 victory against Maryland. McCarthy looked like he was being capped as a passer by Michigan’s play calling, as the team logged nearly twice as many rushing attempts as passing attempts. He also logged season lows in completion percentage (52.2) and yards per attempt (6.1).

The junior quarterback has now attempted just 31 passes over the past two weeks, totaling 201 yards through the air over this span. McCarthy has not scored a touchdown over the last three contests, which doesn’t provide much optimism for his production during the upcoming regular-season finale against Ohio State. It will also be worth closely monitoring the status of Michigan’s No. 1 wideout Roman Wilson, who did not return after suffering an undisclosed injury in the first half, as he has caught 10 of McCarthy’s 18 passing touchdowns this season.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Ohio State’s last 5 games when playing Michigan

Ohio State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Michigan is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

Take the under. These are two of the best defenses in the country and McCord is shaky in the red zone. McCarthy might be able to move the ball consistently if he were 100%, but he’s not. The under is 9-2 in the Buckeyes’ last 11 games overall and is 4-1 in their last five road games. On the other side, the under is 7-1 in the Buckeyes’ last eight conference games.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction: UNDER 46.5