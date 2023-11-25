Notre Dame vs. Stanford Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 18 Notre Dame heads to Stanford to face the unranked Cardinal at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday on the Pac-12 Network. Can the Cardinal cover the 26-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Notre Dame vs. Stanford betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Notre Dame is 8-3 straight up this season and 7-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against USC and their worst loss came against Clemson.

Stanford is 3-8 straight up this season and 5-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington State, and their worst loss came against Sacramento State.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Matchup & Betting Odds

201 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-26) at 202 Stanford Cardinal (+26); o/u 49.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was nearly flawless last weekend in his team’s 45-7 blowout win over Wake Forest. In that contest, Hartman completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hartman has a QBR of 75.7 this season.

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand had a standout game last weekend. In the Irish’s home blowout win, Bertrand recorded 6 total tackles and 1 sack. Bertrand is tied for second on the team in sacks with 2.5 this season.

Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

Stanford running back Casey Filkins has missed the team’s last 3 games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s home tilt with Notre Dame. Filkins is fourth on the team with 215 rushing yards this season.

Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek will miss Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury he suffered last month. Yurosek is sixth on the team in receptions (16) and fourth on the club in receiving yards (239) this year.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 20-21-1 ATS as a road favorite since 2007.

The over is 15-9 in Notre Dame’s games since the start of last season.

Notre Dame is 71-72-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since 2007.

The over is 28-21 in Notre Dame’s games since 2020.

The under is 6-4 in the last 10 games between Notre Dame and Stanford.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Betting Prediction

This is a rivalry game that’s been a bit more even than you might expect. The Fighting Irish are just 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games against the Cardinal, and Notre Dame is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 against Stanford. The Cardinal actually won this game outright last season in South Bend 16-14. The Cardinal were 16.5-point underdogs in that contest.

Stanford gets this game at home, and they will have an opportunity to salvage their season with a win over Notre Dame in Stanford Stadium on Saturday night. I doubt that Stanford will win this game outright, but all they have to do is keep Notre Dame right around the Fighting Irish’s average scoring margin of +18.4 points per game. Stanford can lose this game 28-10 and still cover the spread. I think that will be the approximate score and the Cardinal will cover the hefty number in the Bay Area on Saturday night.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Betting Prediction: STANFORD CARDINAL +26