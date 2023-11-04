Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 15 Notre Dame heads to Clemson to face the unranked Tigers at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Tigers cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Notre Dame vs. Clemson betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Notre Dame is 7-2 straight up this season and 6-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against USC and their worst loss came against Louisville.

Clemson is 4-4 straight up this season and 2-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Wake Forest, and their worst loss came against NC State.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Matchup & Betting Odds

421 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-3) at 422 Clemson Tigers (+3); o/u 44.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ABC

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame starting tight end Mitchell Evans is out for the season with a torn ACL. This is a big loss for the Fighting Irish as Evans led Notre Dame in catches (29) and receiving yards (422) this season. In his place, Notre Dame will likely elevate sophomore tight end Holden Staes.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime was excellent in his team’s 58-7 blowout win over Pittsburgh last weekend. In that contest, Estime ran for 114 yards and 3 touchdowns. Audric Estime is tied for second in the FBS with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Tigers starting running back Will Shipley was lifted from last week’s game with concussion-like symptoms, and he’s officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Fighting Irish. Shipley has 515 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns for Clemson this year.

Clemson starting slot receiver Tyler Brown left last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with Notre Dame. Brown has 32 receptions for 397 yards and 2 touchdowns in 8 games of action for the Tigers this season.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

Clemson is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Clemson’s last 10 games

Notre Dame is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against Clemson.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Prediction

Clemson might be on the verge of imploding here. They lost a winnable game on the road to NC State last weekend 24-17 and lost to Miami on the road 28-20 the week before that. The roster talent just isn’t the same as it was for the Tigers in their powerhouse days, and their quarterback, Cade Klubnik, isn’t nearly as good as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence were before him.

Notre Dame is trending in the right direction. After losing on the road to Louisville on October 7th, the Irish smashed USC at home 48-20 then blew out Pittsburgh in South Bend 58-7 last weekend. Irish QB Sam Hartman was only sacked once in those two wins and posted a QBR above 70 in both victories. I think Notre Dame is simply the better team in this matchup, and that’s why I’m laying the points with the Irish on the road this weekend.