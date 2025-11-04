Northwestern vs USC Preview & Pick: Can underdog Wildcats keep pace?

Friday night’s clash pits the Northwestern Wildcats on the road against the USC Trojans in Los Angeles — and for bettors this one offers clear angles: large spread, moderate total, and a “power-home favorite vs. dog looking for value” setup. In this Northwestern vs USC betting preview we’ll break down the odds, how public money is shaping up, weather conditions, and what I expect to happen when the whistle blows.

Game Information

Date / Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 — 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California.

TV / Streaming: National broadcast on FOX.

Teams’ records: Northwestern enters 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten) and USC enters 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten) per matchup data.

Northwestern vs USC Betting Odds

Bovada lists USC as the favorite , with Northwestern as the underdog. The published spread is USC –14.5 / Northwestern +14.5.

Total: 51 points (O/U) per Bovada.

Public Betting Information

According to The Spread’s College Football Public Betting Chart, the line for this matchup opened around USC -16.5 and has moved to USC -14.5 (with Northwestern +14.5). While specific public betting percentages haven’t been published there yet, the movement toward the home favorite indicates early betting strength on USC, suggesting market confidence in them covering the spread.

Weather Report

Forecasts for Los Angeles on Friday night show clear skies, mild temps around the mid-60s °F at kickoff, and very light winds — ideal football weather with minimal external impact.

Thus, weather doesn’t appear to be a major factor; game script and matchup will dominate.

Northwestern vs USC Prediction

Play: Take USC −14.5

Why: USC enters in strong form at home, their offense has shown firepower, and Northwestern has offensive deficiencies that suggest they’ll struggle to keep up this week. The large spread reflects USC’s edge, and while the public is leaning toward Northwestern, I believe the value lies in backing the Trojans to win by multiple scores.

Final score: USC 34 — Northwestern 17

