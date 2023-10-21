    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Northwestern vs. Nebraska Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Following their victory over Illinois, will Nebraska also come through on Saturday in Lincoln? Or will Northwestern cover as a 10-point underdog? Keep reading for our Northwestern vs. Nebraska prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    407 Northwestern Wildcats (+10.5) at 408 Nebraska Cornhuskers (-10.5); o/u 39.5

    3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st, 2023

    Memorial Stadium

    TV: Big Ten Network 

    Northwestern vs. Nebraska Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Cornhuskers in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of public bets are on Nebraska -10.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change..

    Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

    Brendan Sullivan did a solid job in his first start against Howard last week, passing for 131 yards with a rushing score. He also tossed a pair of touchdowns. The junior quarterback was thrust into the lineup after Ben Bryant picked up an injury against Penn State. Although Nebraska will be a much stiffer test than Howard, he does bring nine games of experience with him into Lincoln. 

    Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Notes

    Heinrich Haarberg’s dual threat ability got the job done versus Illinois, as he passed for 154 yards. He also rushed for 82 more and a score in the 13-point win. The Kearney native has brought life to the position in Lincoln, as he’s 3-1 since taking over the QB1 role, and he’ll look to get the Cornhuskers above .500 for the first this season on Saturday. Haarberg has thrown for 631 yards, with four touchdowns to two interceptions, and he’s rushed for 352 yards and three more scores through five games. 

    Northwestern is 2-4 against the spread with an 2-4 o/u record 

    Nebraska is 3-3 ATS, with an 2-4 over/under record 

    Northwestern vs. Nebraska Betting Prediction 

    Nebraska went out and picked up their first signature win under Matt Rhule, and I believe that momentum will carry into this contest. The Cornhuskers have found a serviceable solution at the quarterback position in Heinrich Haarberg, and he should be able to thrive against a vulnerable Northwestern defense. The Blackshirts have also held their own on the defensive end, and after holding Illinois to seven points, they should fare well here with the Wildcats. Let’s trust Nebraska here at home for this Big Ten battle, and give the Over a look, as each of the Huskers three games in Lincoln have surpassed this number.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS -10.5

