North Texas vs. SMU Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Is SMU laying too many points as a 16.5-point home favorite against North Texas on Friday night? Check out betting odds, trends and our North Texas vs. SMU prediction ahead of tonight’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

119 North Texas Mean Green (+16.5) at 120 SMU Mustangs (-16.5); o/u 66.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN2

North Texas vs. SMU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

North Texas Mean Green Game Notes

Chandler Rogers was 20-for-38 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 37-29 loss against Texas-San Antonio. He also had 10 rushes for 20 yards. After three straight electric performances, Rogers slowed down in Saturday’s loss. He threw his first two interceptions since Week 1 and threw for under 300 yards for the second time in the last seven games. He still tossed two touchdown passes though and now is tied for 11th in the nation, tied with conference-mates JT Daniels and Preston Stone, along with two others.

SMU Mustangs Game Notes

Head coach Rhett Lashlee indicated Wednesday that Preston Stone (head) is still in the concussion protocol but continues to improve, Jacob Richman of LoneStarLive.com reports. Lashlee also mentions the team will not know Stone’s status for this week’s matchup against North Texas until Friday. Should he be unavailable for the game, Kevin Jennings will likely get the start. Expect more news to surface as the situation get monitored.

North Texas vs. SMU Betting Trends

North Texas is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of North Texas’s last 5 games

Southern Methodist is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Southern Methodist is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against North Texas

North Texas vs. SMU Betting Prediction

Take SMU, which has covered in seven out of its last eight games versus North Texas. If you go back even further, the Mean Green are just 3-8 against the number in their last 11 games versus the Mustangs. If you isolate things to SMU home games, the Mustangs are a perfect 5-0 against the number in their last five games versus the Mean Green. They should roll tonight.

North Texas vs. SMU Prediction: SMU MUSTANGS -16.5