    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    North Texas vs. SMU Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    North Texas vs. SMU

    Is SMU laying too many points as a 16.5-point home favorite against North Texas on Friday night? Check out betting odds, trends and our North Texas vs. SMU prediction ahead of tonight’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    119 North Texas Mean Green (+16.5) at 120 SMU Mustangs (-16.5); o/u 66.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

    Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    North Texas vs. SMU Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    North Texas Mean Green Game Notes

    Chandler Rogers was 20-for-38 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 37-29 loss against Texas-San Antonio. He also had 10 rushes for 20 yards. After three straight electric performances, Rogers slowed down in Saturday’s loss. He threw his first two interceptions since Week 1 and threw for under 300 yards for the second time in the last seven games. He still tossed two touchdown passes though and now is tied for 11th in the nation, tied with conference-mates JT Daniels and Preston Stone, along with two others.

    SMU Mustangs Game Notes

    Head coach Rhett Lashlee indicated Wednesday that Preston Stone (head) is still in the concussion protocol but continues to improve, Jacob Richman of LoneStarLive.com reports. Lashlee also mentions the team will not know Stone’s status for this week’s matchup against North Texas until Friday. Should he be unavailable for the game, Kevin Jennings will likely get the start. Expect more news to surface as the situation get monitored.

    North Texas is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of North Texas’s last 5 games

    Southern Methodist is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Southern Methodist is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against North Texas

    North Texas vs. SMU Betting Prediction

    Take SMU, which has covered in seven out of its last eight games versus North Texas. If you go back even further, the Mean Green are just 3-8 against the number in their last 11 games versus the Mustangs. If you isolate things to SMU home games, the Mustangs are a perfect 5-0 against the number in their last five games versus the Mean Green. They should roll tonight.

    North Texas vs. SMU Prediction: SMU MUSTANGS -16.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com