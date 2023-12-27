North Carolina vs. West Virginia Duke’s Mayo Bowl Prediction

With the line moving from a field goal up to 6.5 in favor of the Mountaineers, what’s the best bet in Wednesday’s North Carolina vs. West Virginia Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

243 North Carolina Tar Heels (+6.5) vs. 244 West Virginia Mountaineers (-6.5); o/u 56.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

North Carolina Tar Heels Game Notes

Drake Maye will forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports. It was inevitable that Maye would declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye broke out in 2022 with 342 completions and 184 carries for 5,019 yards (4,321 passing and 698 rushing). He finished with 45 touchdowns (38 passing and seven rushing) across 14 games with North Carolina.

While his 2023 output somewhat slipped, he still logged 269 completions and 112 carries for 4,057 scrimmage yards (3,608 passing and 449 rushing) and 33 touchdowns (24 passing and nine rushing) across 12 games. Maye has cemented himself as one of the 2024 draft’s best players available and is even in strong consideration to be selected at No. 1. Even if the North Carolina product does not go No. 1, he is expected to be taken early in the first round by a team looking for a franchise quarterback.

West Virginia Mountaineers Game Notes

Head coach Neal Brown said that CJ Donaldson (undisclosed) will miss the Duke’s Mayo Bowl due to injury, Keenan Cummings of Rivals.com reports.

Donaldson will miss the electric Duke’s Mayo Bowl with an undisclosed injury following a season in which he saw his volume significantly decrease down the stretch. The sophomore running back ran for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season for the Mountaineers, adding nine catches for 59 yards through the air as well.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

The Tar Heels 8-4 SU in their last 12 games

North Carolina is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of West Virginia’s last 7 games

West Virginia is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Betting Prediction

Take West Virginia. The Tar Heels had turnover issues late in the season and that was with Maye and Co. If North Carolina can run the ball, perhaps it’ll stay in the game and, at the very least, cover. That said, West Virginia should be able to play the time of possession game and sustain long drives.

The Tar Heels are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall and failed to cover in four out of their last five games against Big 12 opponents. On the other side, the Mountaineers are a perfect 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games against an opponent from the ACC. They’re also 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Wednesday.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Prediction: WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS -6.5