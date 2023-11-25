North Carolina vs. N.C. State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Will the Wolfpack pull off a small upset against their hated rivals, the Tar Heels, on Saturday night? Or are the visitors the smarter play in tonight’s North Carolina vs. N.C. State matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

161 North Carolina Tar Heels (-2.5) at 162 N.C. State Wolfpack (+2.5); o/u 55.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. N.C. State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

North Carolina Tar Heels Game Notes

Drake Maye was 16-for-36 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 31-20 loss versus Clemson. He also had two rushes for 86 yards. Maye finished with his lowest passing yards total since Week 2 (208) while completing a season-low 44.4 percent of his throws. The sophomore quarterback continued to flash his running ability by rushing for a season-high 86 yards during this matchup. He will look to bounce back against North Carolina State in Saturday’s matchup.

N.C. State Wolfpack Game Notes

Brennan Armstrong was 18-for-26 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 35-28 victory against Virginia Tech. He also had 21 rushes for 89 yards with two touchdowns. In his second game since taking back the starting quarterback job, Armstrong had another strong performance. Armstrong had his most productive game of the year totaling 292 yards and four touchdown both of which are season highs for the dual-threat quarterback.

North Carolina vs. N.C. State Betting Trends

The Tar Heels are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against North Carolina St

North Carolina is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing North Carolina State

The Wolfpack is 20-4 SU in its last 24 games at home

North Carolina State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

North Carolina vs. N.C. State Betting Prediction

Take N.C. State. The Tar Heels haven’t looked right since their 31-27 loss to Virginia as a 24-point home favorite. They fell the following week to a bad Georgia Tech team 46-42 as a 12-point favorite before briefly recovering against an overmatched Campbell team in Week 10. From there, UNC needed overtime to beat a banged-up Duke team at home before losing to Clemson last Saturday night.

N.C. State, meanwhile, beat that same Clemson team 24-17 as a 10-point home dog in Week 9, then handled business against Miami, Wake and Virginia Tech in subsequent weeks, covering in all three matchups. The Wolfpack are difficult to beat at home, whereas the Tar Heels have lost two of three on the road this season.

North Carolina vs. N.C. State Prediction: N.C. STATE WOLFPACK +2.5