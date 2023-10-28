North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

An ACC matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take place Saturday night from Atlanta. With North Carolina listed as 11.5-point road favorite and the total at 64.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

139 North Carolina (-11.5) at 140 Georgia Tech (+11.5); o/u 64.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Georgia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

North Carolina Tar Heels Game Notes

North Carolina dropped their first game of the year last weekend to the Virginia Cavaliers. Devontez Walker had a big night in the loss, catching a season high 11-passes for 146 yards and a TD. The defense will need to improve on the road, after allowing 436 total yards to a mediocre UVA offense.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech dropped to 3-4 on the year after losing by a score of 38-23 against Boston College. Haynes King led the Yellow Jackets in rushing going for 150 yards on 10 carries. King was not overly accurate completing less than 50% of his passes and tossing 3 INT’s.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

North Carolina is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Georgia Tech is 1-4 SU in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech BETTING PREDICTION

North Carolina dropped a brutal home loss to UVA, while the Jackets were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter also suffering a home loss to BC.

The Tar Heels bounce back in this one, while that was a bad loss and could possibly have a hangover effect for some teams, I don’t think we see it here. There is still plenty to play for as the one loss Tar Heels want to reach Charlotte for the ACC championship game. The Heel’s offense led by Drake Maye will be too much to handle for this Tech defense and I think the defense improves and forces some turnovers against King. Lay the points with UNC.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: UNC -11.5