    NCAAF Articles

    North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    North Carolina vs. Clemson

    With the Tigers laying 7.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 59.5, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s North Carolina vs. Clemson matchup? Kickoff of this ACC clash is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    341 North Carolina Tar Heels (+7.5) at 342 Clemson Tigers (-7.5); o/u 59.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

    Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

    TV: ESPN

    North Carolina vs. Clemson Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    North Carolina Hurricanes Game Notes

    Drake Maye completed 28 of 43 passes for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 47-45 overtime win against Duke. He also had 12 rushes for 22 yards with two touchdowns.

    Maye posted over 300 yards in three of his last four games. The 6-foot-4 quarterback scored his eight rushing touchdown of the season, as he found the end zone twice through the ground. He connected with tight end Bryson Nesbit for a clutch touchdown from 15 yards out during the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels will face Clemson on the road in Saturday’s matchup.

    Clemson Tigers Game Notes

    Cade Klubnik was 23-for-34 passing for 205 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 42-21 victory against Georgia Tech. He also had six rushes for 20 yards.

    After a couple poor performances, Klubnik bounced back with a solid day airing it out for four touchdowns. Klubnik will look to keep things rolling against a porous North Carolina defense next week in what sets up to be an interesting matchup to watch.

    North Carolina is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of North Carolina’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Clemson

    Clemson is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing North Carolina

    The Tigers are 17-3 SU in its last 20 games at home

    North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Prediction

    Take Clemson, which is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games against North Carolina, including in four out of the last five meetings between these two teams. The Tar Heels have also dropped four out of its last five games played in Week 12, while the over is 11-4 in the Tigers’ last 15 games played in November.

    North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS -7.5

