New Mexico State vs. UTEP Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the home team listed as underdogs of a field goal and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet for Wednesday night’s New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup? Kickoff for tonight’s matchup is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

309 New Mexico State Aggies (-3) at 310 UTEP Miners (+3); o/u 47.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV: ESPN2

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on New Mexico State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Mexico State Aggies Game Notes

Diego Pavia went 20-for-36 for 286 yards and two touchdowns against Sam Houston on Wednesday. He also ran 15 times for 115 yards and a score. Pavia was responsible in some form for all three touchdowns NMSU scored in the win over the admittedly winless Bearkats. While his passing numbers never wow, the quarterback is a true weapon on the ground. He’s ran the ball 75 times for 431 yards and two scores across seven games.

UTEP Miners Game Notes

Gavin Hardison (arm) is unlikely to suit up for Wednesday’s game against New Mexico State, Colin Deaver of KTSM 9 News reports. Hardison has been unable to practice as he continues to work his way back from an injury suffered on his throwing arm. The senior quarterback will continue to rehab, but Cade McConnell is preparing to start against the Aggies next week.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

New Mexico State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Texas El Paso

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Texas El Paso’s last 9 games at home

Texas El Paso is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games when playing at home against New Mexico State

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Betting Prediction

Take New Mexico State. The Aggies have been a covering machine dating back to last season. In their last 14 games, they’re 11-3 at the betting window. If you break that down to just this season, New Mexico State is a profitable 4-2-1 ATS in 2023. The Aggies are also 5-2 against the number in their last seven games against an opponent from Conference USA. On the other side, UTEP is just 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games overall. Against New Mexico State, the Miners are just 1-4 at the betting window in its last five games.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Prediction: NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES -3