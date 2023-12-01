New Mexico State vs. Liberty Conference USA Title Prediction

Is 10.5 too much to lay with the Flames in Friday night’s New Mexico State vs. Liberty matchup? This Conference USA Championship game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Williams Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

307 New Mexico State Lobos (+10.5) at 308 Liberty Flames (-10.5); o/u 57.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

TV: CBSSN

New Mexico State vs. Liberty Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Liberty. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Mexico State Aggies Game Notes

Diego Pavia went 23-for-34 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against JSU on Saturday. He also ran 19 times for 68 yards, but lost a fumble. Pavia had a tough game against a good defense, which almost cost NMSU the win. In the end, the Aggies emerged victorious, and Pavia is now over 800 yards rushing. This was the quarterback’s first game with multiple turnovers since NMSU’s third game, though that was against Liberty, its opponent in the conference title matchup.

Liberty Flames Game Notes

Kaidon Salter went 4-for-11 for 22 yards and a touchdown against UTEP on Saturday. He also ran 13 times for 76 yards. The Flames ran all over the Miners and led 35-7 heading into the fourth quarter, which likely played a role in these numbers for Salter. Still, it means that the quarterback is still under 2,500 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns, though he is also now also at 899 rushing yards.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

New Mexico State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Liberty is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Liberty is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

New Mexico State vs. Liberty Betting Prediction

Take New Mexico State. Led by Jerry Kill, this Aggies team is well coached and won’t beat itself. They tackle well, they block well, they’re good at getting off the field on third down and they’re difficult to score on when opponents reach the red zone. This is also a different New Mexico State team than the one that lost 33-17 to Liberty back in Week 2. The Aggies turned the ball over three times in that game, which led to the lopsided score. The Flames haven’t been pushed much this season, but they will be tonight.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty Prediction: NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES +10.5