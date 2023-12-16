New Mexico State vs. Fresno State New Mexico Bowl Prediction

Will the Aggies cover as a 3.5-point favorite in Saturday’s New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup? Or is there an even better bet in today’s Isleta New Mexico Bowl? Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

207 New Mexico State Aggies (-3.5) vs. 208 Fresno State Bulldogs (+3.5); o/u 51.5

5:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on New Mexico State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Mexico State Aggies Game Notes

Head coach Jerry Kill indicated that Diego Pavia (undisclosed) will be available for New Mexico State’s bowl game against Fresno State, Colin Deaver of KTSM 9 News reports.

Pavia has been listed as questionable since suffering an undisclosed injury in the Conference USA Championship game against Liberty last week. That said, Kill appears confident that the senior quarterback will be ready to go next Saturday. Pavia has thrown for 2,915 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 14 games this season, adding 853 yards and six scores on the ground as well.

Fresno State Bulldogs Game Notes

Mikey Keene was 21-for-36 passing for 190 yards and an interception during Saturday’s 33-18 loss versus San Diego State.

After he was limited by a concussion in his previous two games, Keene struggled to get much going vs. a stingy SDSU defense, completing a season-low 58.3 percent of his passes while throwing his ninth interception. After throwing for 2,228 yards with 20 touchdowns in his first eight games this year, Keene finished the campaign with 358 yards and just one score over his final three contests. Still, it was a solid year overall for Keene, leading the Bulldogs to bowl eligibility as a redshirt sophomore after transferring from UCF.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games

The Aggies are 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

Fresno State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing New Mexico State

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Fresno State’s last 8 games when playing New Mexico State

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Prediction

Take New Mexico State. The Aggies went an outstanding 11-1 against the spread in their 11 games this season. Dating back to their last 21 games, they’re 17-4 and covered in six out of their last seven games against Fresno State.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they’re just 3-8 against the number in their last 11 games, which includes a 1-7 ATS mark in their last eight contests. They’re also just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against an opponent that is independent of a conference.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Prediction: NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES -3.5