N.C. State vs. Kansas State Pop-Tarts Bowl Betting Prediction

The N.C. State vs. Kansas State Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place at 5:45 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon from Camping Word Stadium in Orlando, FL. With the Wildcats listed as 1.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best betting value for this evening’s bowl contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

253 N.C. State Wolfpack (+1.5) vs. 254 Kansas State Wildcats (-1.5); o/u 47.5

5:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

N.C. State vs. Kanas State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

N.C. State Wolfpack Game Notes

Anthony Smith announced his commitment to East Carolina. Smith believes better opportunities are ahead for him at East Carolina. While enrolled at North Carolina State, he never logged more than 100 yards and one touchdown during any of his four seasons.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Avery Johnson will be the starting quarterback for Kansas State’s bowl game, Kellis Robinett of The Wichita Eagle reports.

It was announced Monday that Will Howard entered the transfer portal, thus leaving up an open spot at Kansas State’s starting quarterback position. Johnson will take the role for whenever KSU’s bowl game will be. He has 518 all-purpose yards (301 passing and 217 rushing) and nine touchdowns (three passing and six rushing) across 2023.

N.C. State vs. Kanas State Betting Trends

The Wolfpack are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

North Carolina State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Kansas State is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

Kansas State is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

N.C. State vs. Kanas State Betting Prediction

Take N.C. State. A win today will be the Wolfpack’s first double-digit win season since the 2002 team finished 11-3. They’re sound defensively, especially up front. Their defensive line should be able to generate a constant pass-rush and if the offense plays mistake-free, then N.C. State has every opportunity to win this game outright.

Kansas State will attempt to control time of possession but N.C. State can play that game as well. Quarterback Will Howard left the program and offensive coordinator Collin Klein is now with Texas A&M and new coach Mike Elko. The team’s second-leading rusher Treshaun Ward is also in the portal, while top receiver Philip Brooks is headed to the NFL. This isn’t a very deep K-State team, so the losses will be significant.

N.C. State vs. Kanas State Prediction: N.C. STATE WOLFPACK +1.5