Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    N.C. State vs. Kansas State Pop-Tarts Bowl Betting Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    N.C. State vs. Kansas State

    The N.C. State vs. Kansas State Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place at 5:45 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon from Camping Word Stadium in Orlando, FL. With the Wildcats listed as 1.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best betting value for this evening’s bowl contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    253 N.C. State Wolfpack (+1.5) vs. 254 Kansas State Wildcats (-1.5); o/u 47.5

    5:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    N.C. State vs. Kanas State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    N.C. State Wolfpack Game Notes

    Anthony Smith announced his commitment to East Carolina. Smith believes better opportunities are ahead for him at East Carolina. While enrolled at North Carolina State, he never logged more than 100 yards and one touchdown during any of his four seasons.

    Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

    Avery Johnson will be the starting quarterback for Kansas State’s bowl game, Kellis Robinett of The Wichita Eagle reports.

    It was announced Monday that Will Howard entered the transfer portal, thus leaving up an open spot at Kansas State’s starting quarterback position. Johnson will take the role for whenever KSU’s bowl game will be. He has 518 all-purpose yards (301 passing and 217 rushing) and nine touchdowns (three passing and six rushing) across 2023.

    The Wolfpack are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

    North Carolina State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Kansas State is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

    Kansas State is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

    N.C. State vs. Kanas State Betting Prediction

    Take N.C. State. A win today will be the Wolfpack’s first double-digit win season since the 2002 team finished 11-3. They’re sound defensively, especially up front. Their defensive line should be able to generate a constant pass-rush and if the offense plays mistake-free, then N.C. State has every opportunity to win this game outright.

    Kansas State will attempt to control time of possession but N.C. State can play that game as well. Quarterback Will Howard left the program and offensive coordinator Collin Klein is now with Texas A&M and new coach Mike Elko. The team’s second-leading rusher Treshaun Ward is also in the portal, while top receiver Philip Brooks is headed to the NFL. This isn’t a very deep K-State team, so the losses will be significant.

    N.C. State vs. Kanas State Prediction: N.C. STATE WOLFPACK +1.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com