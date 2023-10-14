Missouri vs. Kentucky Week 7 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Missouri will travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night from Kroger Field. With the Wildcats listed as a small favorite and the total currently sitting at 50.5 points, what is the smart bet from Lexington? Keep reading for our Missouri vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

135 Missouri (+2.5) at 136 Kentucky (-2.5); o/u 50.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Kentucky. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

The Missouri Tigers suffered a tough home loss to LSU last Saturday. Missouri held a 25-17 lead, before LSU outscored Mizzou 32-14 in the second half, to win by a score of 49-39. Brady Cook continued his good season in the loss, matching his season high of 395 passing yards and tossing two TD’s. However, for Cook he also threw two interceptions which resulted in 14 points for LSU. Missouri will need to clean up the mistakes if they want to pick up a road victory in Lexington.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 51-13 last Saturday night in Athens. It was a route from the start as Georgia jumped out to 14-point lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back. Devin Leary was able to manage two touchdown passes, but only for 126 yards. The Wildcats will look to recover at home in a more favorable matchup against Missouri.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Hurricanes Betting Trends

Missouri is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Kentucky is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Missouri.

Missouri vs. Kentucky BETTING PREDICTION

Missouri is coming off a tough home loss to LSU, while Kentucky got embarrassed in Athens by the Georgia Bulldogs. This should be a highly competitive game as the prior two contests have come down to a one score game with the Cats winning both. As poor as Kentucky looked last weekend, I think they are a good bet to bounce back here. Both teams have very similar metrics, one edge I think the Wildcats have is on defense and especially forcing turnovers. Maxwell Hairston picked up another INT for UK last weekend against UGA, which brings his total up to four on the year (tied for most in NCAA). Kentucky does enough on offense to win this game and the defense forces a couple of key turnovers. UK gets it done.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Prediction: Kentucky -2.5