Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Bulldogs laying 15.5 points and the total sitting at 55.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Missouri vs. Georgia matchup? Kickoff for this SEC clash is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

401 Missouri Tigers (+15.5) at 402 Georgia Bulldogs (-15.5); o/u 55.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: CBS

Missouri vs. Georgia Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 34-12 win versus South Carolina. He also had nine rushes for 64 yards with another touchdown. Cook has been more of a game manager over the last two games, failing to throw for 200 yards in either contest, though has still scored twice in each of those outings, including a rushing score in each of those clashes. The Tigers have a tall task in two weeks at No. 1 Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Carson Beck was 19-for-28 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 43-20 win versus Florida. Beck ahs thrown for over 300 yards in four of the last five outings for Georgia. He has 11 touchdown passes over that span. He is a great bet to find success again in what should be a shootout with Mizzou next weekend.

Missouri vs. Georgia Betting Trends

The Tigers are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games

Missouri is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Georgia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The Bulldogs are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Missouri vs. Georgia Betting Prediction

Take the over. The last time Missouri faced an offense with a pulse was LSU back on October 7 and the Tigers surrendered 49 points in a 49-39 loss. Georgia should get into the mid to high-30s today in Athens. I also trust the Tigers to move the ball themselves, even against the Bulldogs’ stout defense. Mizzou has scored at least 30 points in every game this season outside of a 23-19 win over Middle Tennessee on September 9.

Have they faced a defense like Georgia’s? No. Will they score 30 today? Probably not, but even 20 points should get us to the promise land if Georgia pulls its weight offensively.

Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction: OVER 55.5