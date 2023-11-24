    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    Missouri vs. Arkansas

    Despite the scoring prowess of Mizzou this season, is the under the best bet in Friday’s Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup? Kickoff for this SEC matchup is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    127 Missouri Tigers (-8.5) at 128 Arkansas Razorbacks (+8.5); o/u 54.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

    Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

    TV: CBS

    Missouri vs. Arkansas Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Missouri Tigers Game Notes

    Brady Cook completed 20-of-34 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown Saturday against Florida, while also rushing for an additional score in the 33-31 triumph over the Gatos.

    It was the fifth 300-yard passing outing of the season for Cook, who has thrown a touchdown in every game this year while also rushing for a touchdown in four of the last five contests. A favorable matchup at Arkansas next week should result in a 10-win season for the Tigers.

    Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

    KJ Jefferson completed 15-of-28 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against FIU, while also rushing 15 times for 90 yards in the 44-20 win.

    Jefferson tossed multiple touchdown passes for the seventh time in 2023, while also rushing for at least 90 yards for the second time in three outings. The senior’s final game at Arkansas will be a difficult one against a surprising Mizzou squad on Black Friday.

    Missouri is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Arkansas

    Missouri is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

    Arkansas is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Missouri

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arkansas’s last 5 games at home

    Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which cashed in eight out of the last 11 meetings between these two teams. You get the Tigers away from Columbia, MO and the under is also 7-3, while the under cashed in 23 of Mizzou’s last 32 games played in November, as well. Finally, the under is 6-2 in the last eight games Arkansas has played on a Friday.

    Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction: UNDER 54.5

