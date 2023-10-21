Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Mississippi State heads to Fayetteville to face unranked Arkansas at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ESPN. Can the Razorbacks cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Mississippi State vs. Arkansas betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Mississippi State is 3-3 straight up this season and 1-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Arizona and their worst loss came against South Carolina.

Arkansas is 2-5 straight up this season and 4-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Kent State, and their worst loss came against BYU.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Matchup & Betting Odds

395 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+6.5) at 396 Arkansas Razorbacks (-6.5); o/u 48

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Arkansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers left his team’s previous game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder on October 7th and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game at Arkansas. Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions this season. If he’s unable to play, the Bulldogs will likely turn to senior QB Mike Wright. Wright has completed 8 of 11 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in six games of limited action this season.

Bulldogs starting running back Jo’Quavious Marks (undisclosed) and starting wide receiver Justin Robinson (leg) are both questionable for this weekend’s game against Arkansas. Marks leads the team in rushing yards and Robinson is second on the team in receiving yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders missed his team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’ll miss Saturday’s home tilt with Mississippi State as well. Sanders has 34 carries for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Four Arkansas starting defenders are questionable for this weekend’s game. Defensive backs Dwight McGlothern (concussion), and Jaylon Braxton (undisclosed) are questionable, as are defensive lineman Cameron Ball (undisclosed) and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (head). Braxton leads the Razorbacks with 5 passes defended and Paul Jr. is second on the club in total tackles with 37 this year.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Arkansas is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Arkansas is 19-13-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2021 season.

The over is 7-2-1 in Arkansas’ last 10 games.

The over is 5-4-1 in Mississippi State’s last 10 games.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting Prediction

Mississippi State hasn’t looked good in SEC play this season, and they might not have their starting quarterback for this game against Arkansas. In 3 SEC games, the Bulldogs lost 41-14 to LSU, 37-30 to South Carolina, and 40-17 to Alabama. That’s an average scoring margin of -15.7 points per game. The fact that Mike Wright, who’s thrown 344 career college passes, might be forced to start casts doubt on Mississippi State’s chances.

Arkansas has lost 5 games in a row, but 4 of those were by 7 points or less. The Razorbacks are 3-2 against the spread in that stretch. I like Arkansas’ senior QB KJ Jefferson and believe that he should have a big game against MSU. This is because the Bulldogs’ pass defense ranks 124th in the country in opponent yards per pass attempt this season. I’ll lay the points with the Hogs at home in this one.