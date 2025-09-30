Minnesota vs Ohio State Odds, Picks & Preview (Week 6)

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 8:45 am by Michael Cash

Minnesota vs Ohio State odds headline a prime-time Big Ten tilt in Columbus on Saturday night. The Buckeyes opened −24 with a 45-point total and, so far, the board has held. Below we compare opening vs current lines, public tickets, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, track the CFB public betting chart and visit our College Football hub.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — TV: NBC / Peacock

NBC / Peacock Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Minnesota vs Ohio State odds — Opening Numbers

Spread: Ohio State −24.0

Ohio State −24.0 Moneyline: Minnesota +1100 / Ohio State −2800

Minnesota +1100 / Ohio State −2800 Total: 45.0

45.0 Notes: Opened at a key number; consequently, resistance is common beyond −24.

Minnesota vs Ohio State betting line — Current Odds

Spread: Ohio State −24.0 (unchanged)

Ohio State −24.0 Moneyline: Minnesota +1100 / Ohio State −2800 (steady)

Minnesota +1100 / Ohio State −2800 Total: 45.0 (flat)

45.0 Move: Meanwhile, only minor juice toggles have appeared; the core numbers remain locked.

Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read

Spread tickets: Majority on Ohio State −24.

Majority on Ohio State −24. Total tickets: Slight Under lean at 45.0.

Slight Under lean at 45.0. Read: However, if the Minnesota vs Ohio State betting line ticks to −24.5, sharper groups often buy the dog; a wind bump could also nudge totals action.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: Ohio State WR (ankle) questionable; Minnesota OL (knee) probable. Furthermore, late status changes could subtly shift Minnesota vs Ohio State odds near kickoff.

Ohio State WR (ankle) questionable; Minnesota OL (knee) probable. Furthermore, late status changes could subtly shift Minnesota vs Ohio State odds near kickoff. Weather: 60–64°F, partly cloudy, 6–8 mph breeze. Neutral overall; gusts would slightly favor the Under.

Trends That Matter

Ohio State is 9–1 ATS in its last 10 Big Ten openers.

Minnesota is 1–6 ATS vs ranked teams since 2023.

Under is 5–2 in Ohio State’s last seven home games with totals at 45 or higher.

Expert Pick — Minnesota vs Ohio State odds & Buy Points

Pick: Ohio State −24.0 — With the market fixed at a key number, the Buckeyes’ vertical edge keeps the favorite live to cover. Moreover, push security at 24 matters; avoid paying past it unless weather upgrades scoring.

Buy up to: −24.0

−24.0 Sell down to: −21.5

−21.5 Alt options: Ohio State 1H −13.5; Buckeyes TT Over if calm conditions hold

