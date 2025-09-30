Minnesota vs Ohio State Odds, Picks & Preview (Week 6)

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 8:45 am by Michael Cash
Minnesota vs Ohio State odds headline a prime-time Big Ten tilt in Columbus on Saturday night. The Buckeyes opened −24 with a 45-point total and, so far, the board has held. Below we compare opening vs current lines, public tickets, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and an expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, track the CFB public betting chart and visit our College Football hub.
Game Snapshot
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC / Peacock
- Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Minnesota vs Ohio State odds — Opening Numbers
- Spread: Ohio State −24.0
- Moneyline: Minnesota +1100 / Ohio State −2800
- Total: 45.0
- Notes: Opened at a key number; consequently, resistance is common beyond −24.
Minnesota vs Ohio State betting line — Current Odds
- Spread: Ohio State −24.0 (unchanged)
- Moneyline: Minnesota +1100 / Ohio State −2800 (steady)
- Total: 45.0 (flat)
- Move: Meanwhile, only minor juice toggles have appeared; the core numbers remain locked.
Public Betting — Tickets & Market Read
- Spread tickets: Majority on Ohio State −24.
- Total tickets: Slight Under lean at 45.0.
- Read: However, if the Minnesota vs Ohio State betting line ticks to −24.5, sharper groups often buy the dog; a wind bump could also nudge totals action.
Injuries & Weather
- Injuries: Ohio State WR (ankle) questionable; Minnesota OL (knee) probable. Furthermore, late status changes could subtly shift Minnesota vs Ohio State odds near kickoff.
- Weather: 60–64°F, partly cloudy, 6–8 mph breeze. Neutral overall; gusts would slightly favor the Under.
Trends That Matter
- Ohio State is 9–1 ATS in its last 10 Big Ten openers.
- Minnesota is 1–6 ATS vs ranked teams since 2023.
- Under is 5–2 in Ohio State’s last seven home games with totals at 45 or higher.
Expert Pick — Minnesota vs Ohio State odds & Buy Points
Pick: Ohio State −24.0 — With the market fixed at a key number, the Buckeyes’ vertical edge keeps the favorite live to cover. Moreover, push security at 24 matters; avoid paying past it unless weather upgrades scoring.
- Buy up to: −24.0
- Sell down to: −21.5
- Alt options: Ohio State 1H −13.5; Buckeyes TT Over if calm conditions hold
