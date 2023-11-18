Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will head to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to face the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. With Ohio State listed as a 27.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 50 points. Where is the value? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Ohio State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

343 Minnesota (+27.5) at 344 Ohio State (-27.5); o/u 50

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

Minnesota dropped to 5-5 on the season after their 49-30 loss against Purdue last week Athan Kaliakmanis had a solid afternoon in the loss, throwing for 292 yards and 3 TD’s. The defense will need to be much better for the Gophers if they want any chance of hanging with the #2 Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

The Buckeyes remained perfect as defeated the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 38-3 last week. Ohio State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes and never looked back. Kyle McCord had his best game of the season throwing for 335 yards, 3 TDs on 24/31 attempts. Ohio State will look to take of business in their final home game, before they hit the road for the regular season finale against Michigan.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Minnesota is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last home 10 games.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games for the Buckeyes.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State BETTING PREDICTION

Minnesota has dropped two straight, while Ohio State has continued to roll in pursuit of a national title.

This one might get ugly; Minnesota is fresh off a game where they allowed 607 total yards and 49 points to a Purdue offense that averages right around 23 ppg. Now they go on the road to face an Ohio State team, where Kyle McCord played his best game of the season last week and have weapons all over the field.

Kaliakmanis played better under center for the Gophers last week, however this a major step up in competition now facing an Ohio State defense that allows 9.9 ppg, second in college football. Lay the number with the Buckeyes.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction: Ohio State -27.5