    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Minnesota vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Minnesota vs. Ohio State

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers will head to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to face the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. With Ohio State listed as a 27.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 50 points. Where is the value? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Ohio State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    343 Minnesota (+27.5) at 344 Ohio State (-27.5); o/u 50

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

    Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

    TV: ESPN

    Minnesota vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

    Minnesota dropped to 5-5 on the season after their 49-30 loss against Purdue last week Athan Kaliakmanis had a solid afternoon in the loss, throwing for 292 yards and 3 TD’s. The defense will need to be much better for the Gophers if they want any chance of hanging with the #2 Buckeyes.

    Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

    The Buckeyes remained perfect as defeated the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 38-3 last week. Ohio State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes and never looked back. Kyle McCord had his best game of the season throwing for 335 yards, 3 TDs on 24/31 attempts. Ohio State will look to take of business in their final home game, before they hit the road for the regular season finale against Michigan.

    Minnesota is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 away games.

    Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last home 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games for the Buckeyes.

    Minnesota vs. Ohio State BETTING PREDICTION

    Minnesota has dropped two straight, while Ohio State has continued to roll in pursuit of a national title.

    This one might get ugly; Minnesota is fresh off a game where they allowed 607 total yards and 49 points to a Purdue offense that averages right around 23 ppg. Now they go on the road to face an Ohio State team, where Kyle McCord played his best game of the season last week and have weapons all over the field.

    Kaliakmanis played better under center for the Gophers last week, however this a major step up in competition now facing an Ohio State defense that allows 9.9 ppg, second in college football. Lay the number with the Buckeyes.

    Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction: Ohio State -27.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com