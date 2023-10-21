Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following their victory over Wisconsin, will Iowa also come through on Saturday at home? Or will Minnesota cover as a 3-point underdog? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Iowa prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

369 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+3.5) at 370 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5); o/u 30.5

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Kinnick Stadium

TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is split but favoring the Hawkeyes in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of public bets are on Iowa -3.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

Athan Kaliakmanis naturally wasn’t able to get things going against Michigan, as he only threw for 51 yards and two interceptions. The sophomore quarterback tossed multiple touchdowns in the two starts prior, but he’ll face another stiff tear here with the Iowa defense on the road. Kaliakmanis has passed for 797 yards with six touchdowns to six interceptions thru six games.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Deacon Hill has replaced Cade McNamara at quarterback, and he did just enough to get Iowa past his former school Wisconsin last weekend, passing for 37 yards and playing turnover free. The sophomore quarterback hasn’t been able to do much behind center, but that sums up Iowa football. It’s smash mouth over flash around their, and Hill will look to open things up here against Minnesota.

Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Minnesota is 1-5 against the spread with an 3-3 o/u record

Iowa is 6-1 ATS, with an 2-5 over/under record

Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Prediction

Iowa’s been so pesky this season, as their no-nonsense style of play has truly affected each outcome and the scoreboard in those contests. The total on this contest is historically low for good reason, but this feels like a game the Hawkeyes can win defensively and control at Kinnick. Let’s back another scrappy win from Iowa here in this Big Ten battle.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: IOWA HAWKEYES -3.5