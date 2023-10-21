    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments

    Following their victory over Wisconsin, will Iowa also come through on Saturday at home? Or will Minnesota cover as a 3-point underdog? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Iowa prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    369 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+3.5) at 370 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5); o/u 30.5

    3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st, 2023

    Kinnick Stadium

    TV: Peacock

    Minnesota vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is split but favoring the Hawkeyes in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of public bets are on Iowa -3.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

    Athan Kaliakmanis naturally wasn’t able to get things going against Michigan, as he only threw for 51 yards and two interceptions. The sophomore quarterback tossed multiple touchdowns in the two starts prior, but he’ll face another stiff tear here with the Iowa defense on the road. Kaliakmanis has passed for 797 yards with six touchdowns to six interceptions thru six games.

    Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

    Deacon Hill has replaced Cade McNamara at quarterback, and he did just enough to get Iowa past his former school Wisconsin last weekend, passing for 37 yards and playing turnover free. The sophomore quarterback hasn’t been able to do much behind center, but that sums up Iowa football. It’s smash mouth over flash around their, and Hill will look to open things up here against Minnesota.  

    Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Trends

    Minnesota is 1-5 against the spread with an 3-3 o/u record 

    Iowa is 6-1 ATS, with an 2-5 over/under record 

    Minnesota vs. Iowa Betting Prediction 

    Iowa’s been so pesky this season, as their no-nonsense style of play has truly affected each outcome and the scoreboard in those contests. The total on this contest is historically low for good reason, but this feels like a game the Hawkeyes can win defensively and control at Kinnick. Let’s back another scrappy win from Iowa here in this Big Ten battle.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: IOWA HAWKEYES -3.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com