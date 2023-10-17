Middle Tennessee at Liberty Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

The Liberty Flames look to stay unbeaten on Tuesday night when they host Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Flames listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 56.5, what’s the smart bet in this Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

301 Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (+14.5) at 302 Liberty Flames (-14.5); o/u 56.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2023

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

TV: CBSSN

Middle Tennessee at Liberty Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Liberty. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Game Notes

Nicholas Vattiato went 23-for-29 for 248 yards and two touchdowns against La Tech on Tuesday. He also ran 13 times for 15 yards and a touchdown. Vattiato had been turnover prone, so it is encouraging to see him avoid throwing a pick or fumbling. Granted, it was an easy matchup, but the quarterback has completed 68.6 percent of his passes this season now, which is quite efficient.

Liberty Flames Game Notes

Kaidon Salter went 12-for-21 for 177 yards and two touchdowns against JSU on Tuesday. He also ran 10 times for 31 yards and lost a fumble. Salter has lost three fumbles this season, but given that he’s run the ball 69 times for 337 yards and six touchdowns, that is an acceptable circumstance. Plus, he has thrown 14 touchdowns against two picks, so Salter is clearly proving careful when it comes to throwing the ball.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Middle Tennessee’s last 6 games on the road

Middle Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Liberty is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The Flames are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

Middle Tennessee at Liberty Betting Prediction

Take Liberty. I was going to make a case for backing the underdog but I just can’t. This is a mismatch. Liberty is 4-1 against the number it its last five games overall and has cashed in six of its last seven games overall. The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, have failed to cover in four of their last five games overall and are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games on the road.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty Prediction: LIBERTY FLAMES -14.5