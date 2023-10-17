    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Middle Tennessee at Liberty Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    adminBy Updated:No Comments

    The Liberty Flames look to stay unbeaten on Tuesday night when they host Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Flames listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 56.5, what’s the smart bet in this Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    301 Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (+14.5) at 302 Liberty Flames (-14.5); o/u 56.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2023

    Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

    TV: CBSSN

    Middle Tennessee at Liberty Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Liberty. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Game Notes

    Nicholas Vattiato went 23-for-29 for 248 yards and two touchdowns against La Tech on Tuesday. He also ran 13 times for 15 yards and a touchdown. Vattiato had been turnover prone, so it is encouraging to see him avoid throwing a pick or fumbling. Granted, it was an easy matchup, but the quarterback has completed 68.6 percent of his passes this season now, which is quite efficient.

    Liberty Flames Game Notes

    Kaidon Salter went 12-for-21 for 177 yards and two touchdowns against JSU on Tuesday. He also ran 10 times for 31 yards and lost a fumble. Salter has lost three fumbles this season, but given that he’s run the ball 69 times for 337 yards and six touchdowns, that is an acceptable circumstance. Plus, he has thrown 14 touchdowns against two picks, so Salter is clearly proving careful when it comes to throwing the ball.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Middle Tennessee’s last 6 games on the road

    Middle Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

    Liberty is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The Flames are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

    Middle Tennessee at Liberty Betting Prediction

    Take Liberty. I was going to make a case for backing the underdog but I just can’t. This is a mismatch. Liberty is 4-1 against the number it its last five games overall and has cashed in six of its last seven games overall. The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, have failed to cover in four of their last five games overall and are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games on the road.

    Middle Tennessee at Liberty Prediction: LIBERTY FLAMES -14.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com