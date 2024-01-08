Michigan vs. Washington: Will Huskies Cover in National Title?

The Wolverines opened as 4-point favorites against the Huskies in Monday night’s CFP National Championship. With the line moving to 4.5 at most books, what’s the top play in tonight’s Michigan vs. Washington matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

287 Washington Huskies (+4.5) vs. 288 Michigan Wolverines (-4.5); o/u 55.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. Washington Public Betting: Public Bettors Taking Underdog

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on the Huskies for tonight’s CFP title game. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Corum Coming off Two TD Game vs. Alabama

Blake Corum tallied 19 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and gathered in all two targets for 35 yards and one touchdown during Monday’s 27-20 overtime win over Alabama.

Corum finished with 118 all-purpose yards and two scores as the Wolverines took down Alabama in the CFB Semifinals. The 5-foot-8 senior has opted to play in Michigan’s post-season run instead of preparing for the NFL Draft, and his presence is much needed for the Wolverines. Corum has managed 1,111 yards and 25 touchdowns on 237 carries, adding on 16 receptions for 117 yards and one score through the air in 2023 with the CFB Championship game against Washington looming.

Penix Unstoppable for Washington in Semi-Final

Michael Penix completed 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns during Monday’s 37-31 victory versus Texas. He also had three rushes for 31 yards.

Penix had a stellar performance against Texas, leading Washington to a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance against Michigan on Jan. 8. The senior quarterback threw for his most yards in a game since Week 3, when he tore up Michigan State’s defense for 473 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies needed every bit of Penix’s production, as they won the game on a fourth-and-goal stand.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends: Wolverines, Huskies on Tears

Michigan is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

The Wolverines are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the favorite

Washington is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the underdog

The Huskies are 21-0 SU in their last 21 games

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Prediction: Will Huskies Cover Again as a Dog?

Yes. The Huskies have thrived in the underdog role under head coach DeBoer. They’re 5-0 outright as an underdog over the last two seasons, with their latest outright victory coming in the semi-final versus Texas.

I have the utmost respect for Corum and J.J. McCarthy, but neither are Penix. Entering bowl season, 19% of his pass attempts traveled at least 20 yards down field, which was the highest in the Pac-12 and 13th highest in the FBS. He completed 40 of those passes, which was the most in the FBS. His 45% completion percentage on those attempts, which was eighth best in the FBS among the 42 quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts of 20 or more air yards.

Is this the best defense Washington has faced all season? No question. This is also the best offense that Michigan has faced. Penn State had no downfield passing game. Ohio State had Marvin Harrison Jr. and nothing else offensively. Alabama’s offense was good, but nowhere near the elite level that it has been under Nick Saban. The Wolverines haven’t faced anything close to this level of offense.

Will the Huskies win outright? Perhaps, but I’d still take the points. This should be a field goal game either way.

CFP National Championship Prediction: WASHINGTON HUSKIES +4.5