Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The unbeaten Michigan Wolverines will travel to East Lansing to take on in-state rival Michigan State. Michigan is currently listed as a 24.5-point road favorite, are they a good bet to blowout the Spartans or is the best bet elsewhere? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

337 Michigan (-24.5) at 338 Michigan State (+24.5); o/u 46.0

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV: NBC

Michigan vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan continued their dominant season and improved to 7-0 on the year after their 52-7 win against the Indiana Hoosiers. J.J. McCarthy was effective in the win throwing for 222 yards and recording three TDs. The Wolverines will look to continue their dominance against the Spartans.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Michigan State suffered a disappointing road loss to Rutgers. The Spartans blew an 18-point 4th quarter lead in defeat. Katin Houser recorded three total scores in his first game as a starter for the Spartans. Houser will be in for a tough matchup against the #1 ranked Wolverines defense.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

The Wolverines are 4-6 SU against Michigan State in their last 10 meetings.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for Michigan State.

Michigan vs. Michigan State BETTING PREDICTION

Michigan is coming off yet another blowout win, while Michigan State blew a huge lead in their loss to Rutgers. I know this is a rivalry game and the Wolverines are on the road, but this could get ugly.

Michigan has been extremely efficient on offense, while the defense looks to be the best in the country thru 7 weeks. The Wolverines’ defense now gets to face a freshman quarterback, Katin Houser who is starting his second career game. To Houser’s credit he played well and gave the Spartans a great chance to win, however he is facing a different level of competition this week. Michigan jumps out to an early lead and takes the energy out of East Lansing in a route.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction: Michigan -24.5