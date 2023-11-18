Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 3 Michigan heads to College Park to face unranked Maryland at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Terps cover the 19.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Michigan vs. Maryland betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Michigan is 10-0 straight up this season and 5-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Maryland is 6-4 straight up this season and 4-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia, and their worst loss came against Northwestern.

Michigan vs. Maryland Matchup & Betting Odds

331 Michigan Wolverines (-19.5) at 332 Maryland Terrapins (+19.5); o/u 49.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Maryland Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan running back Blake Corum was sensational in his team’s 24-15 road win over Penn State last weekend. In that game, Corum had 26 carries for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns to help spur his club to the victory. Corum is second in the Big Ten with 794 rushing yards this year.

Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell made an impact on defense for the Wolverines in their win last weekend. The senior from Tampa recorded 5 total tackles and 1 sack in the triumph. Harrell is tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks on the campaign.

Maryland Terrapins Game Notes

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was solid in his team’s 13-10 road win over Nebraska last Saturday. In that contest, Tagovailoa threw for 283 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception while posting a QBR of 79.6.

Terrapins sophomore linebacker Kellan Wyatt was stellar in his team’s win on Saturday. The Glen Burnie, Maryland, native racked up 4 total tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in his team’s second road win of the year. For the season, Wyatt leads the Terps in sacks with 4.5 in 2023.

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Maryland.

The under is 5-3 in the last 8 games between Michigan and Maryland.

Michigan is 13-9-2 ATS overall since the start of last season.

The under is 20-16-2 in Michigan’s games since the start of the 2021 season.

Michigan is 9-2 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Prediction

Michigan leads the country in average scoring margin this season at +31.5 points per game. That number is over a touchdown better than the next best team which is Oregon at +24.2 points per game. The Wolverines have 9 wins this season by more than 20 points, and they have gone 4-0 ATS on the road this season. It’s worth noting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh won’t be coaching on the sideline for this game, but offensive coordinator and interim head coach Sherrone Moore led the Wolverines to a big 24-15 road win over a good Penn State team last weekend. The last time Michigan played at Maryland was in November of 2021. The Wolverines won that game going away 59-18. I like Michigan to win in College Park in blowout fashion again this Saturday.

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -19.5