    Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Championship Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Michigan vs. Iowa

    Is 21.5 points too many to lay with the Wolverines in Saturday night’s Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Championship? Or will the Wolverines roll into the college football playoffs with a resounding win over the unbalanced Hawkeyes?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    323 Michigan Wolverines (-21.5) at 324 Iowa Hawkeyes (+21.5); o/u 34.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

    TV: FOX

    Michigan vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Iowa. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

    J.J. McCarthy was 16-for-20 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 30-24 win versus Ohio State. McCarthy won against Ohio State for the second time in as many years. While he did not put up nearly as many passing yards (263) as he did in 2022, the junior signal-caller logged a much cleaner all-around stat line Saturday, completing 30 percent more of his passes while still throwing for 7.4 YPA.

    McCarthy also tossed one of his best touchdown passes of the season when he threaded a ball past two defenders directly into the hands of wideout Roman Wilson for a 22-yard score in the second quarter. McCarthy’s performance in this tight rivalry matchup against one of the nation’s best defenses should provide encouragement for his outlook heading into next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship versus an offensively-challenged opponent in Iowa.

    Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

    Deacon Hill was 19-for-29 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 15-13 victory over Illinois. He also had five rushes for negative two yards. Hill managed a solid outing against Illinois, completing 66 percent of his passes for 167 yards, adding a touchdown through the air. The sophomore quarterback connected with tight end Addison Ostrenga on a four-yard pass in the second quarter to put the Hawkeyes up by six points. Hill will hope to put together another solid day against Nebraska on Saturday.

    Michigan is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Michigan’s last 8 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Iowa’s last 5 games

    Iowa is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

    Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Prediction

    Take Michigan. Iowa hasn’t faced an opponent on Michigan’s level since it went to Happy Valley in Week 4 and was promptly blasted 31-0 by Penn State. That same Nittany Lions team fell to Michigan in that same stadium seven weeks later, 24-15. I’m well aware of Iowa’s defensive prowess but the Hawkeyes can’t move the ball offensively. And what happens when Iowa can’t sustain drives and that stout defense is on the field too long? Because that’s exactly what’s going to happen at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight. Michigan rolls.

    Michigan vs. Iowa Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -21.5

