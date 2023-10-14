Michigan State vs. Rutgers Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Big Ten rivals clash in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, where Rutgers will host Michigan State at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Scarlet Knights laying 4.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the smart bet in this Michigan State vs. Rutgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

143 Michigan State Spartans (+4.5) at 144 Rutgers (-4.5); o/u 40.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Rutgers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Noah Kim was 25-for-44 passing for 193 yards and three interceptions during Saturday’s 26-16 defeat against Iowa. He also had six rushes for 35 yards. Kim logged his worst performance of the season while facing his toughest opponent up until this point. The North Carolina transfer also increased his interception for the third game in a row, and he’s now totaled six over this span. The redshirt junior has also logged just one passing touchdown during this stretch, and he hasn’t shown any significant threat as a rusher so far this season. As a result, his fantasy value lies somewhere near the bottom of the Big Ten’s starting quarterbacks.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Gavin Wimsatt was 16-for-35 passing for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 24-13 loss versus Wisconsin. He also had nine rushes for 43 yards. Wimsatt was confronted by a hounding Badgers defense during this road loss for the Scarlet Knights. The junior signal-caller was close to scoring his first passing touchdown of the game when Rutgers marched down to the five-yard line late in the first half. But, he threw a slightly errant pass that was intercepted and returned for a pick-six by Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman. Wimsatt temporarily exited with an injury during the third quarter, allowing backup Evan Simon to enter the game and throw a 10-yard touchdown to running back Aaron Young. Wimsatt eventually returned before the end of the game and tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to wideout Ian Strong in the final minutes.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Michigan State is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Rutgers

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Michigan State’s last 5 games on the road

Rutgers is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

Take Rutgers. Michigan State stinks. The Spartans turned the ball over a total of nine times against Maryland and Iowa and have committed 37 penalties over the last three weeks. The defense doesn’t create havoc or big plays, they don’t take the ball away and the offense is merely fine. The Scarlet Knights don’t have more talent on their roster than the Spartans. That said, they’re well coached, they don’t beat themselves and they play hard. So essentially, they’re the opposite of Michigan State, which is a great thing.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS -4.5