Michigan State vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

A Big 10 matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes will take place Saturday night from Columbus. With Ohio State listed as 32.0-point home favorite and the total at 47 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Michigan State vs. Ohio State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

225 Michigan State (+32.0) at 226 Ohio State (-32.0); o/u 47

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: NBC

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Michigan State was finally able to get back into the win column after their 20-17 win against Nebraska last Saturday. Montorie Foster had a solid afternoon on Senior day as he caught four passes for a career high 94 yards and TD. The Spartans will need a complete team effort if they want any chance of competing with the #1 Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Ohio State remained perfect after defeating Rutgers by a score of 35-16 in week 10. It wasn’t overly pretty for the Buckeyes as they trailed as the half, but a dominant second half was enough to capture a comfortable win. TreVeyon Henderson continued his impressive season as he ran for 128 yards on 22 carries.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Ohio State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State BETTING PREDICTION

Michigan State finally picked up their first win under interim head coach Harlon Barnett, while #1 Ohio State improved to 9-0 on the year.

I like the Under here. It’s no secret that Michigan State has had their struggles on offense this year ranking dead last in the Big 10 averaging only 18.2 ppg. Sparty was held scoreless a few weeks ago against Michigan in East Lansing, now they have to travel to Columbus to face a Ohio State defense that is about equal to level of the Wolverines. I don’t see a way Michigan State scores more than 10 points in this contest.

On the other side, Ohio State offensively has looked a little off the past couple of weeks scoring 20,24,35 respectively in there last 3 contests. They looked like they started to find their groove in the second half against Rutgers last week scoring 28 after the break, but I still have my questions for the Buckeyes on offense. I could see 38-7 final here, which keeps us under the total.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Prediction: Under 47