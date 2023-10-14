Miami vs. North Carolina Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina will square off Saturday night in an ACC matchup. With the undefeated Tar Heels listed as a 3.0-point home favorite and the total sitting at 57 points, where is the edge from Chapel Hill? Keep reading for our Miami vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

153 Miami (+3.0) at 154 North Carolina (-3.0); o/u 57.0

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ABC

Miami vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on North Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Miami suffered a brutal 23-20 home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the final play of the game. Xavier Restrepo had a big game for the Canes recording a season high 12 catches for 123 yards. The Hurricanes will look bounce back against the unbeaten Tar Heels.

North Carolina Tar Heels Game Notes

North Carolina improved to 5-0 on the year after their dominant 40-7 win against the Syracuse Orange. Drake Maye was outstanding in the win, Maye finished the game 33/47 and 442 passing yards, and accounted for four scores in total. Already a highly ranked NFL prospect, Maye will look to continue his strong season at home against Miami.

Miami vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Miami is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

North Carolina is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 road games for Miami.

Miami vs. North Carolina BETTING PREDICTION

In what should be a battle of unbeaten teams, Miami suffered one of the worst losses you will ever see. This is tough spot to be in for the Hurricanes having to listen to the media all week about the disaster loss to Georgia Tech, now they have try and rebound on the road against a good Tar Heels team.

I don’t see it happening, Drake Maye is playing on a different level right now after throwing for over 400 yards last week, I fully expect him to him to have another big performance against the Canes. Let’s back the Tar Heels to get it done at home.

Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction: North Carolina -3.0